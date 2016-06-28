* Indonesia parliament commission approves tax amnesty bill * Indonesia bond prices up; importers limit rupiah's gain * Won gains on exporters, offshore funds * Korea bonds dips on profit-taking; govt plans extra budget (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 28 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as the British pound clawed back from a 31-year low and China sought to reassure investors about its foreign exchange policy. But gains were capped by fears of further financial market volatility and the potential economic fallout after Britain voted last week to leave the European Union. The Indonesia rupiah hit a near four-week high after a parliamentary commission on Monday approved a tax amnesty bill, which is expected to improve the country's fiscal balance. China's yuan pulled away from 5-1/2 year lows hit on Monday amid broad weakness in the dollar and as the central bank said market expectations for the renminbi were stable in the wake of Brexit. The South Korean won gained on month-end demand from local exporters for settlements, while Singapore's dollar tracked gains in the sterling and the yuan. "At this juncture, contagion remains fairly well contained with the epicentre around the pound and the euro, but a further deterioration in investor sentiment would begin to significantly impinge on the cyclicals as well as EM/Asia," Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank, said in a note. "Losses chalked up by the Asian currencies have been slightly more moderate relative to their G10 peers... This may well change if macro concerns deepen in the coming sessions/weeks." RUPIAH Spot rupiah rose as much as 0.9 percent to 13,215 per dollar, its strongest since June 9 as most Indonesian government bond prices advanced. The currency gained in most of the non-deliverable forwards markets by demand from long-term foreign investors. Local importers bought dollars for month-end payments, limiting the rupiah's gain. Investors were keeping an eye on a sale of the government sukuk, Islamic bonds, later in the day. The finance ministry aims to raise 4 trillion rupiah ($301.4 million) through the auction. WON The won found more support as offshore funds unwound bearish bets, tracking the rebound in the pound. South Korea's government said it will propose an extra budget of around 10 trillion won ($8.5 billion) to parliament soon to deal with the aftermath of Brexit, weak exports and a corporate overhaul. Most government debt prices eased as bond traders saw the recent gains as excessive. "That's just profit-taking," said Shin Dong-su, a fixed-income analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities in Seoul. "The government is not planning to issue deficit-covering bonds and expectations of a further rate cut stay alive. So, it's better to buy on dips." The 10-year yield hit a record low of 1.453 percent earlier in the day on expectations that the Bank of Korea may slash interest rates further. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.91 102.01 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.3568 1.3630 +0.46 Taiwan dlr 32.431 32.533 +0.31 Korean won 1171.78 1182.30 +0.90 Baht 35.31 35.33 +0.06 Peso 47.090 47.030 -0.13 Rupiah 13270 13335 +0.49 Rupee 67.79 67.95 +0.23 Ringgit 4.0860 4.0960 +0.24 Yuan 6.6474 6.6585 +0.17 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.91 120.30 +18.05 Sing dlr 1.3568 1.4177 +4.49 Taiwan dlr 32.431 33.066 +1.96 Korean won 1171.78 1172.50 +0.06 Baht 35.31 36.00 +1.95 Peso 47.09 47.06 -0.06 Rupiah 13270 13785 +3.88 Rupee 67.79 66.15 -2.42 Ringgit 4.0860 4.2935 +5.08 Yuan 6.6474 6.4936 -2.31 ($1 = 1,172.5000 won) (Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Kim Coghill)