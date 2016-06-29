BRIEF-Ok Play India to raise 510 mln rupees via preferential issue of warrants
* Says approved proposed funds raising through preferential issue of 3 million warrants aggregating 510 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.43 102.74 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.3520 1.3533 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.382 32.435 +0.16 Korean won 1167.60 1171.30 +0.32 Baht 35.24 35.29 +0.14 Peso 46.870 46.895 +0.05 Rupiah 13155 13170 +0.11 Rupee 67.95 67.95 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0600 4.0755 +0.38 Yuan 6.6426 6.6514 +0.13 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.43 120.30 +17.45 Sing dlr 1.3520 1.4177 +4.86 Taiwan dlr 32.382 33.066 +2.11 Korean won 1167.60 1172.50 +0.42 Baht 35.24 36.00 +2.16 Peso 46.87 47.06 +0.41 Rupiah 13155 13785 +4.79 Rupee 67.95 66.15 -2.65 Ringgit 4.0600 4.2935 +5.75 Yuan 6.6426 6.4936 -2.24 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
May 17 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Malaysian bonds in April, after a sale of over $60 billion in the last seven months.