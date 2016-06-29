June 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.43 102.74 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.3520 1.3533 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.382 32.435 +0.16 Korean won 1167.60 1171.30 +0.32 Baht 35.24 35.29 +0.14 Peso 46.870 46.895 +0.05 Rupiah 13155 13170 +0.11 Rupee 67.95 67.95 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0600 4.0755 +0.38 Yuan 6.6426 6.6514 +0.13 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.43 120.30 +17.45 Sing dlr 1.3520 1.4177 +4.86 Taiwan dlr 32.382 33.066 +2.11 Korean won 1167.60 1172.50 +0.42 Baht 35.24 36.00 +2.16 Peso 46.87 47.06 +0.41 Rupiah 13155 13785 +4.79 Rupee 67.95 66.15 -2.65 Ringgit 4.0600 4.2935 +5.75 Yuan 6.6426 6.4936 -2.24 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)