* Won rises on exporters, offshore funds * Ringgit gains on commodities; Malaysia bond prices higher * Caution lingers over Europe, global economy outlook (Adds text, updates prices) SINGAPORE, June 29 Most emerging Asian currencies extended gains on Wednesday as the immediate shock from Brexit faded and as global investors eyed regional bond markets. South Korea's won advanced as offshore funds continued to buy the currency, while Malaysia's ringgit was buoyed by higher commodity prices. Most Asian government bond prices rose as central banks are expected to cut interest rates further to cope with the fallout from Britain's decision to leave the European Union last week. Brexit has also added to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not hurry to raise borrowing costs soon, which is tempering the attractiveness of the dollar. Lower interest rates would dent higher yields but provide opportunities for capital gains. "Regional currencies may strengthen further as long as markets stabilise with no bad news from the UK. Easing measures could help restore investors' confidence in the economy, supporting risk-taking," said Qi Gao, an emerging Asian currency strategist for Scotiabank in Singapore. "Still, we stay vigilant on external uncertainty that could weaken EM Asian currencies from time to time." WON The won strengthened as offshore hedge funds bought the currency, while foreign investors turned to net buyers, helping Seoul shares jump 1.3 percent. South Korea's exporters purchased the unit for month-end settlements. Still, traders preferred to sell the won on rallies with uncertainties over Europe lingering, while importers also bought dollars for payments. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as crude prices rose, easing concerns over Malaysia's oil and gas revenues. Most government bond prices also crawled higher. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.33 102.74 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.3514 1.3533 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 32.352 32.435 +0.26 Korean won 1161.00 1171.30 +0.89 Baht 35.23 35.29 +0.17 Peso 46.990 46.895 -0.20 Rupiah 13160 13170 +0.08 Rupee 67.82 67.95 +0.20 Ringgit 4.0570 4.0755 +0.46 Yuan 6.6525 6.6514 -0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.33 120.30 +17.56 Sing dlr 1.3514 1.4177 +4.91 Taiwan dlr 32.352 33.066 +2.21 Korean won 1161.00 1172.50 +0.99 Baht 35.23 36.00 +2.19 Peso 46.99 47.06 +0.15 Rupiah 13160 13785 +4.75 Rupee 67.82 66.15 -2.46 Ringgit 4.0570 4.2935 +5.83 Yuan 6.6525 6.4936 -2.39 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)