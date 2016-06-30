June 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.67 102.80 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.3486 1.3485 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.280 32.343 +0.20 Korean won 1152.88 1160.20 +0.63 Baht 35.16 35.21 +0.14 Peso 46.975 47.020 +0.10 Rupiah 13168 13160 -0.06 Rupee 67.68 67.68 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0160 4.0410 +0.62 Yuan 6.6450 6.6380 -0.11 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.67 120.30 +17.17 Sing dlr 1.3486 1.4177 +5.12 Taiwan dlr 32.280 33.066 +2.43 Korean won 1152.88 1172.50 +1.70 Baht 35.16 36.00 +2.39 Peso 46.98 47.06 +0.18 Rupiah 13168 13785 +4.69 Rupee 67.68 66.15 -2.25 Ringgit 4.0160 4.2935 +6.91 Yuan 6.6450 6.4936 -2.28 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)