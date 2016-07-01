REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
July 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.96 103.19 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.3456 1.3469 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.210 32.286 +0.24 Korean won 1149.37 1151.80 +0.21 *Baht 35.13 35.13 0.00 Peso 46.990 47.060 +0.15 Rupiah 13160 13210 +0.38 Rupee 67.52 67.52 0.00 Ringgit 3.9920 4.0315 +0.99 Yuan 6.6532 6.6480 -0.08 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.96 120.30 +16.84 Sing dlr 1.3456 1.4177 +5.36 Taiwan dlr 32.210 33.066 +2.66 Korean won 1149.37 1172.50 +2.01 Baht 35.13 36.00 +2.48 Peso 46.99 47.06 +0.15 Rupiah 13160 13785 +4.75 Rupee 67.52 66.15 -2.03 Ringgit 3.9920 4.2935 +7.55 Yuan 6.6532 6.4936 -2.40 * Thailand's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)