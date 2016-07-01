July 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.96 103.19 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.3456 1.3469 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.210 32.286 +0.24 Korean won 1149.37 1151.80 +0.21 *Baht 35.13 35.13 0.00 Peso 46.990 47.060 +0.15 Rupiah 13160 13210 +0.38 Rupee 67.52 67.52 0.00 Ringgit 3.9920 4.0315 +0.99 Yuan 6.6532 6.6480 -0.08 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.96 120.30 +16.84 Sing dlr 1.3456 1.4177 +5.36 Taiwan dlr 32.210 33.066 +2.66 Korean won 1149.37 1172.50 +2.01 Baht 35.13 36.00 +2.48 Peso 46.99 47.06 +0.15 Rupiah 13160 13785 +4.75 Rupee 67.52 66.15 -2.03 Ringgit 3.9920 4.2935 +7.55 Yuan 6.6532 6.4936 -2.40 * Thailand's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)