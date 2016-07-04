July 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.59 102.55 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3446 1.3450 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 32.236 32.218 -0.06 Korean won 1149.30 1145.00 -0.37 Baht 35.04 35.13 +0.26 Peso 46.850 46.915 +0.14 *Rupiah 13135 13135 0.00 Rupee 67.32 67.32 0.00 Ringgit 3.9910 3.9985 +0.19 Yuan 6.6550 6.6575 +0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.59 120.30 +17.26 Sing dlr 1.3446 1.4177 +5.44 Taiwan dlr 32.236 33.066 +2.57 Korean won 1149.30 1172.50 +2.02 Baht 35.04 36.00 +2.74 Peso 46.85 47.06 +0.45 Rupiah 13135 13785 +4.95 Rupee 67.32 66.15 -1.73 Ringgit 3.9910 4.2935 +7.58 Yuan 6.6550 6.4936 -2.43 * Indonesian financial markets are closed for holidays this week. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)