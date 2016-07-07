* Yuan bearish bets largest since early Feb on c.bank
* Rupiah bullish positions 2-year high on capital inflows
* Baht optimistic bets tick up to 3-mth peak on foreigners
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 7 Bets on further declines in
the Chinese yuan hit a five-month high in the last two weeks on
expectations that the central bank will allow it to weaken
further to support the world's second-largest economy, a Reuters
poll showed.
Positions on most other emerging Asian currencies were mixed
as renewed anxiety over Brexit offset hopes of further global
monetary policy easing, according to the survey of 22 fund
managers, analysts and currency traders conducted from Monday
through Thursday.
The renminbi's bearish positions more than
doubled in the last two weeks to the largest since early
February, the poll estimated.
Since Brexit threw global markets into turmoil, the Chinese
currency has lost about 1.6 percent against the dollar, hitting
5-1/2-year lows. The decline has been greater than some other
regional currencies such as the South Korean won and Taiwan
dollar.
Policy sources told Reuters recently that the People's Bank
of China would tolerate a fall in the yuan to as weak as 6.8 per
dollar in 2016 to support struggling exporters. Such a drop
would mean a depreciation of 4.5 percent for the full year,
matching last year's record decline.
The yuan was trading around 6.68 on Wednesday afternoon.
By contrast, views on some other emerging Asian currencies
improved despite the Britain's vote on June 23 to leave the
European Union.
The stunning decision spurred expectations that global
central banks, especially monetary authorities of developed
countries, will provide more stimulus to counter the expected
fallout from the move. Prospects of a near-term U.S. interest
rate hike almost disappeared.
Further policy easing in the West could push yield-hungry
global investors into assets in emerging Asia.
Indonesia's rupiah was the major beneficiary, with
its bullish bets reaching the largest since April 2014 as the
country offers one of the highest returns in the region.
Adding to the support, Indonesia is launching a tax amnesty
programme, which is expected to improve the government's budget
shortfall.
The Thai baht's optimistic positions edged up to
the largest since mid-April as foreign investors scrambled for
local equities and bonds.
Bearish bets on the Malaysian ringgit fell slightly
on bond inflows, with the central bank expected to cut interest
rates.
The Singapore dollar - seen as a safe-haven
currency in emerging Asia - saw the second-largest bullish bets
among regional currencies after the rupiah, indicating risk
sentiment remains fragile on fears that Brexit will trigger
financial contagion.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won
, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar
, Indian rupee, Philippine peso,
Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
7-July 1.12 -0.11 -0.38 -0.69 0.09 0.24 0.06 0.18 -0.10
23-Jun 0.51 -0.12 -0.47 -0.44 -0.03 0.32 0.11 -0.02 -0.04
9-Jun 0.49 0.14 -0.03 -0.20 0.08 -0.05 0.30 -0.16 0.12
26-May 0.96 1.22 0.74 0.75 0.79 0.48 1.08 0.35 0.91
12-May 0.52 0.75 0.57 -0.08 0.51 -0.22 0.46 0.28 0.24
28-Apr 0.02 -0.36 -0.21 -0.25 -0.06 -0.46 -0.30 0.26 -0.03
14-Apr -0.20 -0.72 -0.57 -0.42 -0.23 -0.38 -0.75 -0.40 -0.16
31-Mar -0.13 -0.96 -0.78 -0.39 -0.39 -0.30 -0.93 -0.69 -0.12
17-Mar 0.21 -0.08 -0.01 -0.59 0.06 0.08 -0.26 -0.47 -0.16
3-Mar 0.37 0.90 0.46 -0.51 0.36 0.38 0.05 0.09 0.45
18-Feb 0.82 1.24 0.43 -0.24 0.59 0.73 0.25 0.38 0.11
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU;
Editing by Kim Coghill)