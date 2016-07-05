July 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.09 102.52 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.3475 1.3455 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 32.220 32.208 -0.04 Korean won 1153.80 1146.90 -0.60 Baht 35.09 35.04 -0.14 Peso 46.900 46.775 -0.27 *Rupiah 13135 13135 0.00 Rupee 67.27 67.27 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0045 3.9970 -0.19 Yuan 6.6646 6.6652 +0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.09 120.30 +17.84 Sing dlr 1.3475 1.4177 +5.21 Taiwan dlr 32.220 33.066 +2.63 Korean won 1153.80 1172.50 +1.62 Baht 35.09 36.00 +2.59 Peso 46.90 47.06 +0.34 Rupiah 13135 13785 +4.95 Rupee 67.27 66.15 -1.66 Ringgit 4.0045 4.2935 +7.22 Yuan 6.6646 6.4936 -2.57 * Indonesian financial markets are closed for holidays this week. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)