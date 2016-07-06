July 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.65 101.74 +1.08 *Sing dlr 1.3551 1.3517 -0.25 Taiwan dlr 32.386 32.282 -0.32 Korean won 1165.80 1155.40 -0.89 Baht 35.25 35.13 -0.33 *Peso 47.020 47.020 0.00 *Rupiah 13135 13135 0.00 Rupee 67.46 67.46 +0.00 *Ringgit 4.0250 4.0250 0.00 Yuan 6.6908 6.6816 -0.14 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.65 120.30 +19.52 Sing dlr 1.3551 1.4177 +4.62 Taiwan dlr 32.386 33.066 +2.10 Korean won 1165.80 1172.50 +0.57 Baht 35.25 36.00 +2.14 Peso 47.02 47.06 +0.09 Rupiah 13135 13785 +4.95 Rupee 67.46 66.15 -1.93 Ringgit 4.0250 4.2935 +6.67 Yuan 6.6908 6.4936 -2.95 * Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)