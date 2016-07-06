July 6 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 100.65 101.74 +1.08
*Sing dlr 1.3551 1.3517 -0.25
Taiwan dlr 32.386 32.282 -0.32
Korean won 1165.80 1155.40 -0.89
Baht 35.25 35.13 -0.33
*Peso 47.020 47.020 0.00
*Rupiah 13135 13135 0.00
Rupee 67.46 67.46 +0.00
*Ringgit 4.0250 4.0250 0.00
Yuan 6.6908 6.6816 -0.14
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 100.65 120.30 +19.52
Sing dlr 1.3551 1.4177 +4.62
Taiwan dlr 32.386 33.066 +2.10
Korean won 1165.80 1172.50 +0.57
Baht 35.25 36.00 +2.14
Peso 47.02 47.06 +0.09
Rupiah 13135 13785 +4.95
Rupee 67.46 66.15 -1.93
Ringgit 4.0250 4.2935 +6.67
Yuan 6.6908 6.4936 -2.95
* Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines
and Singapore are closed for holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)