* Yuan lowest since Nov 2010; China's state banks limit * Won, Taiwan dollar hit 1-week lows on stock outflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 6 Emerging Asian currencies stumbled on Wednesday as global markets were engulfed by a renewed wave of anxiety over Brexit, sending the yuan to 5-1/2-year lows after China's central bank sharply weakened its official guidance rate. The renminbi extended its slide to a fifth consecutive session as the People's Bank of China set its daily guidance rate at its lowest level since November 2010. State-run banks later sold the dollar, limiting the yuan's fall, traders said. South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar touched one-week lows on equity outflows. Most Southeast Asian currencies were untraded on the day as local financial markets were closed to celebrate the end of the Muslim fasting month. Asian stocks skidded on fears of financial contagion from Britain's vote to quit its EU membership two weeks ago. Three British commercial property funds worth about 10 billion pounds ($12.9 billion) suspended trading within 24 hours, in the first sign of markets seizing up since Brexit. "Emerging Asian currencies have room for further losses, given their recent rallies, as Brexit will exacerbate problems in Europe," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Regional currencies will suffer greater volatility throughout the third quarter. I may see chances to buy them on dips, but only around year-end on expectations of further easings by major central banks." Monetary authorities of developed economies such the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, are expected to ease monetary policies further to weather the fallout from Brexit. That could encourage investors to seek higher yields in emerging Asia and such prospects had helped regional currencies recently. WON The won slumped as much as 1.2 percent to 1,169.0 per dollar, its weakest since June 29. Offshore funds sold the South Korean currency as foreign investors dumped Seoul shares, sending the main index down by nearly 2 percent. South Korea's exporters, the main prop for the won, were on the sidelines, currency traders said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar lost 0.4 percent to 32.400 per the U.S. dollar, its weakest since June 29. Foreign financial institutions chased the greenback with Taipei equities losing 1.6 percent. Foreign investors turned to net sellers of local shares on Tuesday after buying them in the previous five sessions. The Taiwan dollar pared some of its earlier losses as exporters scrambled for the currency to settle contracts. Traders were keeping an eye on the yuan for any further weakness as it could put more pressure on the Taiwan dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day as of 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.00 101.74 +0.73 *Sing dlr 1.3540 1.3517 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 32.379 32.282 -0.30 Korean won 1165.30 1155.40 -0.85 Baht 35.22 35.13 -0.26 *Peso 47.020 47.020 0.00 *Rupiah 13135 13135 0.00 *Rupee 67.46 67.46 0.00 *Ringgit 4.0250 4.0250 0.00 Yuan 6.6926 6.6816 -0.16 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.00 120.30 +19.11 Sing dlr 1.3540 1.4177 +4.70 Taiwan dlr 32.379 33.066 +2.12 Korean won 1165.30 1172.50 +0.62 Baht 35.22 36.00 +2.21 Peso 47.02 47.06 +0.09 Rupiah 13135 13785 +4.95 Rupee 67.46 66.15 -1.93 Ringgit 4.0250 4.2935 +6.67 Yuan 6.6926 6.4936 -2.97 ($1 = 0.7756 pound) * Financial markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)