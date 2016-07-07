* Yuan pulls away from 5-1/2-year lows; outlook dim * Won up on offshore funds; foreigners back to Korean stocks (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 7 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday on improved risk sentiment following upbeat U.S. service sector activity and expectations that U.S. interest rates may not rise so soon. The Chinese yuan came off 5-1/2-year lows as the dollar broadly took a breather and the central bank set its daily guidance rate firmer. But the renminbi is expected to weaken ahead as policymakers may tolerate more depreciation. South Korea's won advanced on demand from offshore funds as foreign investors turned into net buyers of Seoul shares. Taiwan's dollar gained on stock inflows in thin trading. Asian shares rose as activity in the U.S. service sector hit a seven-month high in June as new orders surged and companies hired more, suggesting stronger economic growth in the second quarter. Risk sentiment also found support from minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting. The U.S. central bank's policymakers decided in June that interest rate hikes should stay on hold until they have a handle on the consequences of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee showed. Still, analysts warned against adding more bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies as uncertainty remained over the fallout from Brexit and ahead of key U.S. jobs data due on Friday. "A dovish FOMC capped USD upside but there is no rush to risk on multitude of uncertainties," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, referring to risk aversion factors such as the uncertain situation in Europe. "USD/Asia FX are caught in the range for now." Strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is unlikely to revive prospects of a near-term interest rate hike, but it could help the dollar rebound, analysts and traders said. U.S. employers are forecast to have added 175,000 jobs in June after May's surprisingly small 38,000 increase, economists predicted in a Reuters poll. WON The won crawled higher as offshore funds rushed to cut dollar holdings to stop losses. Dollar demand linked to foreign investors' equities sales on Wednesday was not seen strong yet, currency traders said. Still, traders stayed wary of dollar bids related to stock outflows as foreigners on Wednesday sold a net 430.0 billion won ($372.5 million) worth of Seoul shares. That was the largest daily selling since Nov. 30, according to the Korea Exchange data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.03 101.30 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.3490 1.3502 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 32.282 32.407 +0.39 Korean won 1154.50 1165.60 +0.96 Baht 35.19 35.22 +0.09 Peso 46.990 47.020 +0.06 *Rupiah 13135 13135 0.00 Rupee 67.41 67.46 +0.07 *Ringgit 4.0250 4.0250 0.00 Yuan 6.6840 6.6959 +0.18 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.03 120.30 +19.07 Sing dlr 1.3490 1.4177 +5.09 Taiwan dlr 32.282 33.066 +2.43 Korean won 1154.50 1172.50 +1.56 Baht 35.19 36.00 +2.30 Peso 46.99 47.06 +0.15 Rupiah 13135 13785 +4.95 Rupee 67.41 66.15 -1.87 Ringgit 4.0200 4.2935 +6.67 Yuan 6.6840 6.4936 -2.85 * Indonesian and Malaysian financial markets are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)