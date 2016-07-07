* Yuan pulls away from 5-1/2-year lows; outlook dim
* Won up on offshore funds; foreigners back to Korean stocks
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 7 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Thursday on improved risk sentiment following upbeat
U.S. service sector activity and expectations that U.S. interest
rates may not rise so soon.
The Chinese yuan came off 5-1/2-year lows as the
dollar broadly took a breather and the central bank set its
daily guidance rate firmer. But the renminbi is
expected to weaken ahead as policymakers may tolerate more
depreciation.
South Korea's won advanced on demand from
offshore funds as foreign investors turned into net buyers of
Seoul shares. Taiwan's dollar gained on stock
inflows in thin trading.
Asian shares rose as activity in the U.S. service sector hit
a seven-month high in June as new orders surged and companies
hired more, suggesting stronger economic growth in the second
quarter.
Risk sentiment also found support from minutes of the
Federal Reserve's June policy meeting.
The U.S. central bank's policymakers decided in June that
interest rate hikes should stay on hold until they have a handle
on the consequences of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee showed.
Still, analysts warned against adding more bullish bets on
emerging Asian currencies as uncertainty remained over the
fallout from Brexit and ahead of key U.S. jobs data due on
Friday.
"A dovish FOMC capped USD upside but there is no rush to
risk on multitude of uncertainties," said Andy Ji, Asian
currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore, referring to risk aversion factors such as the
uncertain situation in Europe. "USD/Asia FX are caught in the
range for now."
Strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is unlikely to revive
prospects of a near-term interest rate hike, but it could help
the dollar rebound, analysts and traders said.
U.S. employers are forecast to have added 175,000 jobs in
June after May's surprisingly small 38,000 increase, economists
predicted in a Reuters poll.
WON
The won crawled higher as offshore funds rushed to cut
dollar holdings to stop losses.
Dollar demand linked to foreign investors' equities sales on
Wednesday was not seen strong yet, currency traders said.
Still, traders stayed wary of dollar bids related to stock
outflows as foreigners on Wednesday sold a net 430.0 billion won
($372.5 million) worth of Seoul shares.
That was the largest daily selling since Nov. 30, according
to the Korea Exchange data.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0415 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.03 101.30 +0.27
Sing dlr 1.3490 1.3502 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 32.282 32.407 +0.39
Korean won 1154.50 1165.60 +0.96
Baht 35.19 35.22 +0.09
Peso 46.990 47.020 +0.06
*Rupiah 13135 13135 0.00
Rupee 67.41 67.46 +0.07
*Ringgit 4.0250 4.0250 0.00
Yuan 6.6840 6.6959 +0.18
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.03 120.30 +19.07
Sing dlr 1.3490 1.4177 +5.09
Taiwan dlr 32.282 33.066 +2.43
Korean won 1154.50 1172.50 +1.56
Baht 35.19 36.00 +2.30
Peso 46.99 47.06 +0.15
Rupiah 13135 13785 +4.95
Rupee 67.41 66.15 -1.87
Ringgit 4.0200 4.2935 +6.67
Yuan 6.6840 6.4936 -2.85
* Indonesian and Malaysian financial markets are closed for
holidays.
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)