July 8 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 100.80 100.70 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.3484 1.3494 +0.07
*Taiwan dlr 32.306 32.306 0.00
Korean won 1157.80 1154.60 -0.28
Baht 35.19 35.18 -0.04
Peso 47.065 47.000 -0.14
*Rupiah 13135 13135 0.00
Rupee 67.39 67.39 0.00
Ringgit 4.0370 4.0250 -0.30
Yuan 6.6880 6.6832 -0.07
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 100.80 120.30 +19.35
Sing dlr 1.3484 1.4177 +5.14
Taiwan dlr 32.306 33.066 +2.35
Korean won 1157.80 1172.50 +1.27
Baht 35.19 36.00 +2.30
Peso 47.07 47.06 -0.01
Rupiah 13135 13785 +4.95
Rupee 67.39 66.15 -1.84
Ringgit 4.0370 4.2935 +6.35
Yuan 6.6880 6.4936 -2.91
* Indonesian financial markets are closed for holidays, while
Taiwan's markets are shut due to Typhoon Nepartak.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)