July 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.80 100.70 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3484 1.3494 +0.07 *Taiwan dlr 32.306 32.306 0.00 Korean won 1157.80 1154.60 -0.28 Baht 35.19 35.18 -0.04 Peso 47.065 47.000 -0.14 *Rupiah 13135 13135 0.00 Rupee 67.39 67.39 0.00 Ringgit 4.0370 4.0250 -0.30 Yuan 6.6880 6.6832 -0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.80 120.30 +19.35 Sing dlr 1.3484 1.4177 +5.14 Taiwan dlr 32.306 33.066 +2.35 Korean won 1157.80 1172.50 +1.27 Baht 35.19 36.00 +2.30 Peso 47.07 47.06 -0.01 Rupiah 13135 13785 +4.95 Rupee 67.39 66.15 -1.84 Ringgit 4.0370 4.2935 +6.35 Yuan 6.6880 6.4936 -2.91 * Indonesian financial markets are closed for holidays, while Taiwan's markets are shut due to Typhoon Nepartak. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)