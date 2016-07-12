July 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.18 102.80 -0.37 Sing dlr 1.3518 1.3513 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 32.231 32.215 -0.05 Korean won 1152.00 1146.70 -0.46 Baht 35.17 35.12 -0.14 Peso 47.480 47.310 -0.36 Rupiah 13155 13080 -0.57 Rupee 67.12 67.12 0.00 Ringgit 4.0050 3.9975 -0.19 Yuan 6.6935 6.6933 -0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.18 120.30 +16.59 Sing dlr 1.3518 1.4177 +4.87 Taiwan dlr 32.231 33.066 +2.59 Korean won 1152.00 1172.50 +1.78 Baht 35.17 36.00 +2.36 Peso 47.48 47.06 -0.88 Rupiah 13155 13785 +4.79 Rupee 67.12 66.15 -1.45 Ringgit 4.0050 4.2935 +7.20 Yuan 6.6935 6.4936 -2.99 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)