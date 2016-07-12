* Yuan edges up, defying weakest midpoint since Oct 2010 * Rupiah down; state banks suspected of intervening on Monday * Philippine peso hits 4-1/2-month low on corp dollar demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 12 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Tuesday, tracking a weaker yen, while improving risk sentiment on expectations of more global economic stimulus limited their losses. China's yuan bucked the depreciation trend although the central bank set its daily guidance rate at the lowest since October 2010. Traders rushed to book profits from bullish dollar bets they built overnight. The Indonesian rupiah fell as caution grew over possible intervention by the central bank to stem the currency's strength while the Philippine peso hit a 4-1/2-month low on corporate dollar demand. The yen touched a one-week trough against the dollar, prompting traders to take some profits from gains in emerging Asian currencies on Monday. Still, the outlook for the regional units is unlikely deteriorate further on increasing expectations of more stimulus from Japan, especially after a weekend election victory by the ruling coalition. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he would instruct Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara on Tuesday to start work on compiling a fiscal stimulus package, but did not mention how much the size of spending would be. Ruling party sources had told Reuters before the election that the government was ready to spend more than 10 trillion yen. "Japan's 'helicopter money', along with other central banks' easings, are likely to spur a global liquidity rally in the second half," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, referring to a policy mix of government spending financed by central bank money-printing. "That's definitely good for risky assets including emerging Asian currencies." RUPIAH The rupiah slid as importers bought dollars for payments after state-run banks were spotted on Monday purchasing the greenback around 13,100, traders said. Those state lenders were suspected of intervening to stem the rupiah's strength on behalf of Bank Indonesia, traders said. Still, most government bond prices rose, limiting the rupiah's losses. "It's better to keep short dollar (positions) for the long term but beware of BI intervention," said a Jakarta-based currency trader. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost as much as 0.4 percent to 47.500 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 29. The Philippine currency pared some of its earlier losses as it has chart support at 47.495, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from January to June, analysts said. The currency also found some relief from foreign demand for shares, with the Manila stock market up 0.8 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0620 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.25 102.80 -0.44 Sing dlr 1.3502 1.3513 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 32.203 32.215 +0.04 Korean won 1148.00 1146.70 -0.11 Baht 35.13 35.12 -0.03 Peso 47.380 47.310 -0.15 Rupiah 13130 13080 -0.38 Rupee 67.18 67.12 -0.08 Ringgit 3.9900 3.9975 +0.19 Yuan 6.6918 6.6933 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.25 120.30 +16.51 Sing dlr 1.3502 1.4177 +5.00 Taiwan dlr 32.203 33.066 +2.68 Korean won 1148.00 1172.50 +2.13 Baht 35.13 36.00 +2.48 Peso 47.38 47.06 -0.68 Rupiah 13130 13785 +4.99 Rupee 67.18 66.15 -1.53 Ringgit 3.9900 4.2935 +7.61 Yuan 6.6918 6.4936 -2.96 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)