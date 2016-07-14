July 14 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.32 104.46 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.3459 1.3465 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 32.074 32.183 +0.34 Korean won 1143.40 1146.40 +0.26 Baht 35.18 35.15 -0.09 Peso 47.125 47.210 +0.18 Rupiah 13085 13090 +0.04 Rupee 67.05 67.05 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9550 3.9715 +0.42 Yuan 6.6890 6.6882 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.32 120.30 +15.32 Sing dlr 1.3459 1.4177 +5.33 Taiwan dlr 32.074 33.066 +3.09 Korean won 1143.40 1172.50 +2.55 Baht 35.18 36.00 +2.33 Peso 47.13 47.06 -0.14 Rupiah 13085 13785 +5.35 Rupee 67.05 66.15 -1.34 Ringgit 3.9550 4.2935 +8.56 Yuan 6.6890 6.4936 -2.92 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)