July 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.67 105.35 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.3441 1.3427 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 31.930 32.073 +0.45 Korean won 1133.40 1137.40 +0.35 Baht 35.03 35.03 +0.00 Peso 46.980 47.050 +0.15 Rupiah 13090 13080 -0.08 Rupee 66.91 66.91 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9495 3.9480 -0.04 Yuan 6.6810 6.6890 +0.12 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.67 120.30 +13.84 Sing dlr 1.3441 1.4177 +5.48 Taiwan dlr 31.930 33.066 +3.56 Korean won 1133.40 1172.50 +3.45 Baht 35.03 36.00 +2.77 Peso 46.98 47.06 +0.17 Rupiah 13090 13785 +5.31 Rupee 66.91 66.15 -1.14 Ringgit 3.9495 4.2935 +8.71 Yuan 6.6810 6.4936 -2.80