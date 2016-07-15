* Yuan edges up as PBOC seen keeping firm hand * Won up on equity inflows; intervention seen near 1,130/dlr * Taiwan dollar at 11-month peak on stock inflows, exporters * Baht over 10-wk high; Thai deputy PM not concerned over FX (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 15 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data further boosted risk sentiment with regional units set to enjoy weekly gains, tracking strong equity markets. China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter, slightly faster than forecast, as the government stepped up stabilisation efforts. Industrial output and retail sales also beat forecasts. "Better-than-expected China data would definitely alleviate the residual uncertainty," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Ji said the South Korean won, the Taiwan dollar and the Thai baht are expected to strengthen with limited downside to their policy interest rates. Indonesia's rupiah and Malaysia's ringgit are likely to appreciate with valuation advantage, he added. The won led weekly regional gains, hitting a near three-month peak, as offshore funds scrambled for the currency on sustained equity inflows. Taiwan's dollar touched an 11-month high on continuous stock inflows and as traders dumped the U.S. dollar to stop losses. Exporters also chased the island's currency for settlements in panic. The baht rose to its strongest in more than 10 weeks on capital inflows and as Thailand's deputy prime minister said he was not concerned about the currency's strength. China's yuan edged up as state-run banks were seen capping the currency's weakness. Sentiment towards emerging Asian currencies was buoyant even before China's indicators as regional stocks hit eight-month peaks after record highs on Wall Street. A deadly attack, which killed up to 80 people and injured scores in the French Riviera city of Nice on Thursday, did not deter investors' appetite for Asia. "The troubles in Europe whether economic or something else are likely to boost demand for Asian assets," Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Ji said. WON OUTPERFORMS The won rose 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this week, outpacing regional peers, according to Thomson Reuters data. Earlier on Friday, the South Korean currency rose as much as 0.6 percent to 1,130.4 per dollar, its strongest since April 20, as foreign investors bought more than 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) worth of Seoul shares in total, in seven consecutive sessions, the Korea Exchange data showed. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to stem the won's strength traders said. "They seemed to defend 1,130 today after absorbing sizeable dollar offers yesterday," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. The ringgit has gained 1.8 percent on bond inflows. Malaysia's central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly cut its policy interest rate, helping investors seek capital gains in the country's bonds. The Malaysian currency eased on Friday as the central bank governor was quoted on Thursday as saying the first rate cut in seven years was not a start of an easing cycle. Taiwan's dollar has appreciated 1.1 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this week. The island's central bank is rarely spotted intervening to curb strength in the Taiwan dollar, traders said. Importers stayed away, expecting more strength in the currency. The baht has risen 0.8 percent throughout this week, while both the Indian rupee and the Philippine peso have gained 0.4 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0620 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.80 105.35 -0.43 Sing dlr 1.3443 1.3427 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.955 32.073 +0.37 Korean won 1132.84 1137.40 +0.40 Baht 34.96 35.03 +0.20 Peso 46.930 47.050 +0.26 Rupiah 13080 13080 +0.00 Rupee 67.07 66.91 -0.24 Ringgit 3.9590 3.9480 -0.28 Yuan 6.6835 6.6890 +0.08 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.80 120.30 +13.71 Sing dlr 1.3443 1.4177 +5.46 Taiwan dlr 31.955 33.066 +3.48 Korean won 1132.84 1172.50 +3.50 Baht 34.96 36.00 +2.97 Peso 46.93 47.06 +0.28 Rupiah 13080 13785 +5.39 Rupee 67.07 66.15 -1.38 Ringgit 3.9590 4.2935 +8.45 Yuan 6.6835 6.4936 -2.84 (Additional reporting by Kyungho Lee in SEOUL and Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)