July 18 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
*Japan yen 105.70 104.92 -0.74
Sing dlr 1.3474 1.3470 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 31.961 31.990 +0.09
Korean won 1135.90 1133.90 -0.18
*Baht 34.93 34.93 0.00
Peso 46.860 46.800 -0.13
Rupiah 13105 13090 -0.11
Rupee 67.06 67.06 +0.00
Ringgit 3.9760 3.9475 -0.72
Yuan 6.6938 6.6883 -0.08
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 105.70 120.30 +13.81
Sing dlr 1.3474 1.4177 +5.22
Taiwan dlr 31.961 33.066 +3.46
Korean won 1135.90 1172.50 +3.22
Baht 34.93 36.00 +3.06
Peso 46.86 47.06 +0.43
Rupiah 13105 13785 +5.19
Rupee 67.06 66.15 -1.36
Ringgit 3.9760 4.2935 +7.99
Yuan 6.6938 6.4936 -2.99
* Financial markets in Japan and Thailand are closed for
holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)