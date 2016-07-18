* Yuan at new 5-1/2-yr low; suspected PBOC intervention limits * Ringgit down on upbeat U.S. economic data; Malaysia bonds up (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 18 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Monday as China's yuan hit a more than 5-1/2-year trough after the central bank set its daily guidance rate at its lowest since October 2010 with the dollar firm after upbeat U.S. economic data. Currencies of emerging Asian countries had a muted reaction to the failed coup in Turkey as the authorities over the weekend foiled the attempt by some in the military to overthrow the government. The Turkish lira jumped as much as 2.4 percent in thin Asian trade on Monday, after falling nearly 5 percent on Friday following news of the coup bid. The yuan fell to 6.9998 per dollar, its weakest since November 2010, before state-run banks were suspected of selling dollars on behalf of the central bank around 6.6996 to support the renminbi. Such weakness dragged South Korea's won, Singapore's dollar and Malaysia's ringgit weaker. "Once the yuan breaches a critical point of 6.7, it will be difficult for other emerging Asian currencies to ignore that," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "That will spur caution on further strength in Asian FX." Emerging Asian currencies have been enjoying capital inflows on expectations that global central banks may ease monetary policies to support their economies in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union last month. The renminbi held a more bearish tone among regional currencies as China's authorities were seen allowing further weakness. Policy sources told Reuters in June that the People's Bank of China would tolerate a fall in the currency to as weak as 6.8 in 2016 to support struggling exporters. RINGGIT The ringgit slid amid low trading volume as traders cut some of their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar's broad strength. The greenback held firm against a basket of six major currencies as strong U.S. retail sales and industrial production caused investors to price in more odds of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike this year. "It is better to see if U.S. rate-hike talks resurface," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. Chances for a rate increase by December rose to 46 percent on Friday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Traders had priced in less than a 20-percent chance as recently as late June. Still, the Malaysian currency pared some of its earlier losses as most government bond prices rose. WON The won eased on caution that South Korea's foreign exchange authorities may not allow the currency to strengthen past a chart resistance area between 1,133 per dollar and 1,128. The South Korean currency recovered some of its earlier losses as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares . CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 105.45 104.92 -0.50 Sing dlr 1.3488 1.3470 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 31.970 31.990 +0.06 Korean won 1136.30 1133.90 -0.21 *Baht 34.93 34.93 0.00 Peso 46.830 46.800 -0.06 Rupiah 13100 13090 -0.08 Rupee 67.12 67.06 -0.09 Ringgit 3.9750 3.9475 -0.69 Yuan 6.6974 6.6883 -0.14 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.45 120.30 +14.08 Sing dlr 1.3488 1.4177 +5.11 Taiwan dlr 31.970 33.066 +3.43 Korean won 1136.30 1172.50 +3.19 Baht 34.93 36.00 +3.06 Peso 46.83 47.06 +0.49 Rupiah 13100 13785 +5.23 Rupee 67.12 66.15 -1.45 Ringgit 3.9750 4.2935 +8.01 Yuan 6.6974 6.4936 -3.04 * Financial markets in Japan and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)