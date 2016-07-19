* Yuan edges up; China c.bank seen slowing down slide
* Ringgit near 1-week low; firmer Malaysian bonds cap losses
* Won dips; S.Korea exporters, equity inflows limit downside
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 19 Most emerging Asian
currencies eased on Tuesday, as traders booked profits on
expectations of further weakness in the Chinese yuan and an
extended slide in oil prices.
Regional currencies also tracked weakness in the New Zealand
dollar and the Australian dollar on views of
interest rate cuts in the Antipodeans countries.
The yuan edged up with state-run banks spotted
intervening to support the currency on behalf of the central
bank. On Monday, the renminbi weakened past a psychologically
important 6.7 per dollar level for the first time in more than
five years and market watchers expect more weakness ahead given
the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
That dragged the Singapore dollar to a one-week low
and also hurt the South Korean won.
The Malaysian ringgit eased as falling crude prices
underscored concerns over the country's oil and gas revenues.
"Emerging Asian currencies saw some profit-taking on a weak
yuan and the Australian dollar today," said Yuna Park, currency
and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"Still, continuous capital inflows to the region will help
stabilise those currencies in the second half."
Most emerging Asian currencies have been supported as
investors sought higher yields in the region on expectations
that global central banks may ease monetary policies to support
their economies in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union last month.
RINGGIT
The ringgit eased as much as 0.4 percent to 3.9915 per
dollar, its weakest since July 13, as oil prices shed more than
1 percent on oversupply worries.
The Malaysian currency pared some of its earlier losses as
most government debt prices, especially long tenor
bonds, rose.
The country will sell 3.5 billion ringgit ($878 million) of
Islamic government bonds maturing in August 2021, the central
bank said earlier. The tender for the bonds closes on Thursday.
WON
The won slid as offshore funds dumped the currency on the
yuan's weakness.
The South Korean currency pared most of earlier losses as
foreign investors kept buying Seoul shares.
Exporters were also lined up to buy the currency around
1,140 per dollar for settlements.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0510 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 105.79 106.17 +0.35
Sing dlr 1.3510 1.3475 -0.26
Taiwan dlr 32.000 32.024 +0.08
Korean won 1137.67 1136.40 -0.11
*Baht 34.93 34.93 0.00
Peso 46.820 46.725 -0.20
Rupiah 13085 13085 +0.00
Rupee 67.17 67.20 +0.04
Ringgit 3.9865 3.9755 -0.28
Yuan 6.6983 6.7019 +0.05
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 105.79 120.30 +13.72
Sing dlr 1.3510 1.4177 +4.94
Taiwan dlr 32.000 33.066 +3.33
Korean won 1137.67 1172.50 +3.06
Baht 34.93 36.00 +3.06
Peso 46.82 47.06 +0.51
Rupiah 13085 13785 +5.35
Rupee 67.17 66.15 -1.52
Ringgit 3.9865 4.2935 +7.70
Yuan 6.6983 6.4936 -3.06
* Thai financial markets are closed for a holiday.
