* Yuan short positions dips from 5-mth high on intervention * Rupiah bullish bets dip, but near 2-yr high on tax amnesty * Won, Taiwan dollar long positions jump on equity inflows By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 21 Bearish bets on China's yuan have likely eased from five-month highs after the central bank was suspected of intervening to support the currency when it fell through a key psychological level, a Reuters poll showed. Sentiment towards most other emerging Asian currencies improved in the last two weeks, however, on expectations that major central banks will roll out additional stimulus as Britain's vote to leave the European Union threatens to pile more pressure on the shaky global economy. Pessimistic positions on the renminbi remained significant but dipped from levels in the last poll two weeks ago, according to the survey of 20 fund managers, analysts and currency traders conducted from Tuesday through Thursday. Bearish bets on the yuan in the previous poll were the highest since early February. On Monday, the yuan fell through the key 6.7 to the dollar level for the first since late 2010, taking its losses so far this year to more than 3 percent. But state banks sold dollars aggressively on Tuesday, and the People's Bank of China on Wednesday set its daily guidance rate surprisingly strong, leaving traders more cautious and helping the yuan to rebound. Most market watchers, however, expect the yuan's decline to resume after a meeting of G20 finance ministers in China this weekend. China typically holds the yuan steady during major diplomatic events. By contrast, most emerging Asian currencies were supported by expectations of more stimulus. The European Central Bank is expected to hint at future monetary policy easing later on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan is seen taking additional stimulus next week. Prospects for continued loose fiscal and monetary policies will likely spur global investors to continue seeking higher yields in the region. Long positions on the South Korean won jumped to the highest since mid-April as foreign investors bought some 2.9 trillion won ($2.6 billion) of Seoul shares over 11 consecutive sessions. The won on July 15 hit a near three-month high as exporters demand for settlements provided further support. Taiwan's dollar saw the largest bullish bets in near four months as foreign investors bought a combined net T$125.3 billion ($3.9 billion) so far this month. If maintained, that would be the largest stock inflow since March. The outlook for the Thai baht became the most optimistic since April 2015 on capital inflows. Investors likely tapered their bullish bets on Indonesia's rupiah on caution over possible intervention by the central bank to stem the currency's strength. Still, long positions on the rupiah stayed near a two-year high as the government started the implementation of its new tax amnesty to encourage the repatriation of funds stashed abroad. The programme is expected to improve the country's fiscal account, attracting foreign investors to local bonds and stocks. Bets on the Malaysian ringgit have barely changed even as concerns resurfaced over scandal-plagued state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. Sentiment on the Singapore dollar turned slightly bearish as weak economic data indicated the trade-dependent economy may need more stimulus. The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 21-July 1.01 -0.50 0.06 -0.63 -0.37 0.11 0.04 0.10 -0.20 7-July 1.12 -0.11 -0.38 -0.69 0.09 0.24 0.06 0.18 -0.10 23-Jun 0.51 -0.12 -0.47 -0.44 -0.03 0.32 0.11 -0.02 -0.04 9-Jun 0.49 0.14 -0.03 -0.20 0.08 -0.05 0.30 -0.16 0.12 26-May 0.96 1.22 0.74 0.75 0.79 0.48 1.08 0.35 0.91 12-May 0.52 0.75 0.57 -0.08 0.51 -0.22 0.46 0.28 0.24 28-Apr 0.02 -0.36 -0.21 -0.25 -0.06 -0.46 -0.30 0.26 -0.03 14-Apr -0.20 -0.72 -0.57 -0.42 -0.23 -0.38 -0.75 -0.40 -0.16 31-Mar -0.13 -0.96 -0.78 -0.39 -0.39 -0.30 -0.93 -0.69 -0.12 17-Mar 0.21 -0.08 -0.01 -0.59 0.06 0.08 -0.26 -0.47 -0.16 3-Mar 0.37 0.90 0.46 -0.51 0.36 0.38 0.05 0.09 0.45 ($1 = 1,136.99 won) ($1 = 32.009 Taiwan dollar) (Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU; Editing by Kim Coghill)