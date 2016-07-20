July 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.90 106.13 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.3550 1.3538 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 32.015 31.991 -0.07 Korean won 1141.33 1135.50 -0.51 Baht 35.05 34.93 -0.34 Peso 47.070 46.940 -0.28 Rupiah 13097 13088 -0.07 Rupee 67.10 67.10 0.00 Ringgit 4.0240 4.0000 -0.60 Yuan 6.6925 6.6970 +0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.90 120.30 +13.60 Sing dlr 1.3550 1.4177 +4.63 Taiwan dlr 32.015 33.066 +3.28 Korean won 1141.33 1172.50 +2.73 Baht 35.05 36.00 +2.71 Peso 47.07 47.06 -0.02 Rupiah 13097 13785 +5.25 Rupee 67.10 66.15 -1.42 Ringgit 4.0240 4.2935 +6.70 Yuan 6.6925 6.4936 -2.97 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)