BRIEF-Subex's overseas unit repays loans
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.29 106.89 -0.37 Sing dlr 1.3581 1.3563 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 32.025 32.051 +0.08 Korean won 1141.50 1141.00 -0.04 Baht 35.04 34.98 -0.17 Peso 47.155 47.110 -0.10 Rupiah 13118 13110 -0.06 Rupee 67.20 67.20 0.00 Ringgit 4.0370 4.0295 -0.19 Yuan 6.6818 6.6795 -0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.29 120.30 +12.13 Sing dlr 1.3581 1.4177 +4.39 Taiwan dlr 32.025 33.066 +3.25 Korean won 1141.50 1172.50 +2.72 Baht 35.04 36.00 +2.74 Peso 47.16 47.06 -0.20 Rupiah 13118 13785 +5.08 Rupee 67.20 66.15 -1.56 Ringgit 4.0370 4.2935 +6.35 Yuan 6.6818 6.4936 -2.82 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 39 bids for 132.66 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)