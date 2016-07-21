* Ringgit more than 3-week low; Malaysia stocks, bonds fall
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 21 Malaysia's ringgit hit a more
than three-week low on Thursday, on renewed concerns over
scandal-plagued state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad
(1MDB), while most emerging Asian currencies eased as the dollar
held firm.
The ringgit fell 0.6 percent to 4.0540 per dollar,
its weakest since June 29. Kuala Lumpur stocks and
Malaysian government bond prices slid.
Singapore authorities have seized assets worth S$240 million
($177 million) in an investigation of 1MDB-related fund flows
for possible money laundering, in a probe which has found
"deficiencies" at several major banks in the city-state.
U.S. prosecutors sued on Wednesday to seize more than $1
billion in assets they said were tied to money stolen from 1MDB,
which was overseen by Prime Minister Najib Razak, and used to
finance "The Wolf of Wall Street" film and to buy property and
works of art.
"The U.S. is trying to blow the fish out of the water. It is
definitely MYR negative," said Andy Ji, Asian currency
strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore.
The ringgit was the worst-performing Asian currency last
year with a near 20 percent loss against the U.S. dollar.
Ji recommended selling the ringgit against Indonesia's
rupiah, adding that "given the 1MDB issue, it looks
the relative value play should work."
The rupiah is the second-best performer among emerging Asian
currencies so far this year. Investors are enticed by one of the
highest yields in the region and also Indonesia's tax amnesty
programme, which is expected to improve its fiscal balance.
The ringgit has been outpacing the Indonesian currency this
year as investors unwound bearish bets on stabilising oil prices
and expectations of global economic stimulus.
ASIA FX DIPS
Most emerging Asian currencies edged down on the dollar's
broad strength as recent solid U.S. economic data supported
expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates later
this year.
China's yuan, however, edged up following heavy
intervention by state-owned banks over the past few sessions.
Meanwhile, investors are staying on the sidelines ahead of a
Group of 20 meeting of finance minister and central bankers in
China this weekend. The renminbi's strength helped
regional currencies recover some of their earlier losses.
The Thai baht eased on lower government bond prices
after foreign investors on Wednesday turned to net
sellers of local debts.
Foreign investors dumped short-term notes with maturities of
less than one year on expectations that the baht may weaken due
to the dollar's strength. They were net buyers of long-term
bonds.
The baht pared some of its earlier losses, tracking regional
peers.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 107.12 106.89 -0.21
Sing dlr 1.3572 1.3563 -0.07
Taiwan dlr 32.055 32.051 -0.01
Korean won 1139.49 1141.00 +0.13
Baht 35.02 34.98 -0.11
Peso 47.190 47.110 -0.17
Rupiah 13105 13110 +0.04
Rupee 67.22 67.20 -0.03
Ringgit 4.0480 4.0295 -0.46
Yuan 6.6727 6.6795 +0.10
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 107.12 120.30 +12.30
Sing dlr 1.3572 1.4177 +4.46
Taiwan dlr 32.055 33.066 +3.15
Korean won 1139.49 1172.50 +2.90
Baht 35.02 36.00 +2.80
Peso 47.19 47.06 -0.28
Rupiah 13105 13785 +5.19
Rupee 67.22 66.15 -1.58
Ringgit 4.0480 4.2935 +6.06
Yuan 6.6727 6.4936 -2.68
(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)