July 22 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 105.61 105.82 +0.20
Sing dlr 1.3547 1.3550 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 32.073 32.060 -0.04
Korean won 1133.98 1135.90 +0.17
Baht 34.93 34.99 +0.17
Peso 47.070 47.070 +0.00
Rupiah 13100 13095 -0.04
Rupee 67.17 67.17 0.00
Ringgit 4.0475 4.0380 -0.23
Yuan 6.6713 6.6765 +0.08
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 105.61 120.30 +13.91
Sing dlr 1.3547 1.4177 +4.65
Taiwan dlr 32.073 33.066 +3.10
Korean won 1133.98 1172.50 +3.40
Baht 34.93 36.00 +3.06
Peso 47.07 47.06 -0.02
Rupiah 13100 13785 +5.23
Rupee 67.17 66.15 -1.52
Ringgit 4.0475 4.2935 +6.08
Yuan 6.6713 6.4936 -2.66
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)