* Yuan to see best week in 3 mths as intervention suspected * Ringgit to suffer worst week in 10 months on 1MDB (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 22 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Friday, tracking a steadier yuan, but regional units were set for weekly losses as investors awaited policy decisions from the U.S. and Japanese central banks next week. The yuan looked on track for its largest weekly gain in near three months as state-run banks were suspected of supporting the currency ahead of a Group of 20 meeting of finance minister and central bankers this weekend. China typically holds the yuan steady during major diplomatic events. Early in the week, it fell through the psychological support level of 6.7 per dollar for the first time in more than 5-1/2 years. The renminbi's strength helped buoy some of its peers such as the South Korean won. Malaysia's ringgit, however, hit a more than three-week low, capping its largest weekly loss in 10 months, as concerns grew over scandal-plagued state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to raise rates next week but expectations of a hike later in the year have revived somewhat after a spate of strong economic data, suporting the dollar. By contrast, many economists do expect the Bank of Japan to expand its massive stimulus programme next Friday, but Governor Haruhiko Kuroda dented speculation Japan may be preparing a radical "helicopter money" economic stimulus - a policy mix of government spending financed by central bank money-printing. "USD/Asia FX are likely to stay supported in the lead up to the FOMC. The question is whether a rate hike in September or December is still on the table," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore. "If FOMC statement does not drop hint of tightening, EM currencies' rally could continue. Monetary conditions remain accommodative, even without BOJ's helicopter money." Emerging Asian currencies have been supported as expectations grew of further policy easing around the globe after Britain's vote to leave the European Union last month. The European Central Bank on Thursday left the door open to more policy easing, highlighting "great" uncertainty and abundant risks to the economic outlook. In addition to caution ahead of the Fed and the BOJ, doubts also remained strong over the sustainability of the yuan's strength. The renminbi is likely to ease again due to strains in the world's second-largest economy and pressure other emerging Asian currencies, analysts said. "In the coming months, we expect CNY to weaken, not initiated by PBOC but by market forces. The PBOC is happy about it, so it won't intervene to stop the weakening," said Nordea Markets' senior analyst Amy Yuan Zhuang in Singapore, referring to the People's Bank of China. "That could give double whammy to Asia FX, pressure from both a stronger USD and a weaker CNY." RINGGIT LEADS WEEKLY SLIDES The ringgit led weekly regional losses, losing nearly 3 percent against the dollar so far this week. That would be the largest weekly decline since late September last year, Thomson Reuters data showed. The ringgit on Friday lost as much as 0.8 percent to 4.0700 per dollar, its weakest since June 28. Most of Malaysian government bonds extended losses. The U.S. government filed lawsuits seeking to seize $1 billion in assets bought with money stolen from 1MDB, which Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak oversaw. The Philippine peso has lost almost 0.7 percent so far this week as traders added dollar holdings in line with the greenback's broad strength. Singapore's dollar has slid 0.6 percent throughout this week as soft economic data indicated the trade-dependent economy may need more stimulus. The Taiwan dollar has eased 0.2 percent. The Indian rupee, the Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht have dipped 0.1 percent, respectively. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.69 105.82 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.3546 1.3550 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 32.061 32.060 -0.00 Korean won 1133.70 1135.90 +0.19 Baht 34.95 34.99 +0.13 Peso 47.105 47.070 -0.07 Rupiah 13100 13095 -0.04 Rupee 67.16 67.17 +0.01 Ringgit 4.0650 4.0380 -0.66 Yuan 6.6675 6.6765 +0.13 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.69 120.30 +13.82 Sing dlr 1.3546 1.4177 +4.66 Taiwan dlr 32.061 33.066 +3.13 Korean won 1133.70 1172.50 +3.42 Baht 34.95 36.00 +3.02 Peso 47.11 47.06 -0.10 Rupiah 13100 13785 +5.23 Rupee 67.16 66.15 -1.50 Ringgit 4.0650 4.2935 +5.62 Yuan 6.6675 6.4936 -2.61 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)