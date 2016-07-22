* Yuan to see best week in 3 mths as intervention suspected
* Ringgit to suffer worst week in 10 months on 1MDB
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 22 Most emerging Asian
currencies edged up on Friday, tracking a steadier yuan, but
regional units were set for weekly losses as investors awaited
policy decisions from the U.S. and Japanese central banks next
week.
The yuan looked on track for its largest weekly
gain in near three months as state-run banks were suspected of
supporting the currency ahead of a Group of 20 meeting of
finance minister and central bankers this weekend.
China typically holds the yuan steady during major
diplomatic events. Early in the week, it fell through the
psychological support level of 6.7 per dollar for the first time
in more than 5-1/2 years.
The renminbi's strength helped buoy some of its peers such
as the South Korean won.
Malaysia's ringgit, however, hit a more than
three-week low, capping its largest weekly loss in 10 months, as
concerns grew over scandal-plagued state fund 1Malaysia
Development Berhad (1MDB).
The U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to raise rates next
week but expectations of a hike later in the year have revived
somewhat after a spate of strong economic data, suporting the
dollar.
By contrast, many economists do expect the Bank of Japan to
expand its massive stimulus programme next Friday, but Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda dented speculation Japan may be preparing a
radical "helicopter money" economic stimulus - a policy mix of
government spending financed by central bank money-printing.
"USD/Asia FX are likely to stay supported in the lead up to
the FOMC. The question is whether a rate hike in September or
December is still on the table," said Christopher Wong, a senior
FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore.
"If FOMC statement does not drop hint of tightening, EM
currencies' rally could continue. Monetary conditions remain
accommodative, even without BOJ's helicopter money."
Emerging Asian currencies have been supported as
expectations grew of further policy easing around the globe
after Britain's vote to leave the European Union last month.
The European Central Bank on Thursday left the door open to
more policy easing, highlighting "great" uncertainty and
abundant risks to the economic outlook.
In addition to caution ahead of the Fed and the BOJ, doubts
also remained strong over the sustainability of the yuan's
strength.
The renminbi is likely to ease again due to strains in the
world's second-largest economy and pressure other emerging Asian
currencies, analysts said.
"In the coming months, we expect CNY to weaken, not
initiated by PBOC but by market forces. The PBOC is happy about
it, so it won't intervene to stop the weakening," said Nordea
Markets' senior analyst Amy Yuan Zhuang in Singapore, referring
to the People's Bank of China.
"That could give double whammy to Asia FX, pressure from
both a stronger USD and a weaker CNY."
RINGGIT LEADS WEEKLY SLIDES
The ringgit led weekly regional losses, losing
nearly 3 percent against the dollar so far this week. That would
be the largest weekly decline since late September last year,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
The ringgit on Friday lost as much as 0.8 percent to 4.0700
per dollar, its weakest since June 28. Most of Malaysian
government bonds extended losses.
The U.S. government filed lawsuits seeking to seize $1
billion in assets bought with money stolen from 1MDB, which
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak oversaw.
The Philippine peso has lost almost 0.7 percent
so far this week as traders added dollar holdings in line with
the greenback's broad strength.
Singapore's dollar has slid 0.6 percent throughout
this week as soft economic data indicated the trade-dependent
economy may need more stimulus.
The Taiwan dollar has eased 0.2 percent. The Indian
rupee, the Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht
have dipped 0.1 percent, respectively.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0520 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 105.69 105.82 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.3546 1.3550 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 32.061 32.060 -0.00
Korean won 1133.70 1135.90 +0.19
Baht 34.95 34.99 +0.13
Peso 47.105 47.070 -0.07
Rupiah 13100 13095 -0.04
Rupee 67.16 67.17 +0.01
Ringgit 4.0650 4.0380 -0.66
Yuan 6.6675 6.6765 +0.13
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 105.69 120.30 +13.82
Sing dlr 1.3546 1.4177 +4.66
Taiwan dlr 32.061 33.066 +3.13
Korean won 1133.70 1172.50 +3.42
Baht 34.95 36.00 +3.02
Peso 47.11 47.06 -0.10
Rupiah 13100 13785 +5.23
Rupee 67.16 66.15 -1.50
Ringgit 4.0650 4.2935 +5.62
Yuan 6.6675 6.4936 -2.61
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)