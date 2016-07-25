July 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.61 106.24 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.3614 1.3592 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 32.100 32.070 -0.09 Korean won 1136.80 1134.40 -0.21 Baht 35.00 34.92 -0.23 Peso 47.180 47.120 -0.13 Rupiah 13130 13107 -0.18 Rupee 67.08 67.08 0.00 Ringgit 4.0760 4.0560 -0.49 Yuan 6.6830 6.6800 -0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.61 120.30 +12.84 Sing dlr 1.3614 1.4177 +4.14 Taiwan dlr 32.100 33.066 +3.01 Korean won 1136.80 1172.50 +3.14 Baht 35.00 36.00 +2.86 Peso 47.18 47.06 -0.25 Rupiah 13130 13785 +4.99 Rupee 67.08 66.15 -1.39 Ringgit 4.0760 4.2935 +5.34 Yuan 6.6830 6.4936 -2.83 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)