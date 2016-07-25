* Yuan edges up, but outlook bearish on economic woes * Ringgit near 1-month low on low oil, 1MDB concerns (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 25 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Monday as the dollar hovered near a four-month high, but investors were cautious ahead of U.S. and Japanese central bank policy meetings later this week. China's yuan edged up but stayed within sight of last week's near-six year low on concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The Malaysian ringgit led regional depreciation, hitting a near one-month trough, as low crude prices underscored concerns over the country's oil and gas revenues. Investors remained wary of developments surrounding scandal-plagued state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The dollar rose to its highest since March 10 against a basket of six major currencies as solid U.S. business activity data added to prospects of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike within this year. While the Fed is widely expected to stand pat on monetary policy at its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, investors are awaiting any clues on an increase in borrowing costs after a slew of healthy economic indicators. Another focus is the Bank of Japan's policy announcement on Friday, with markets generally expecting further easing. "If the Fed mentions 'data dependent', that could raise odds of a rate hike and offset effects of potential BOJ easing," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. "The recent rallies in risky assets including emerging Asian currencies may be tested as expectations of liquidity without improving fundamentals were the only driver." RINGGIT The ringgit lost 0.7 percent to 4.0860 per dollar, its weakest since June 28 as most Malaysian government bond prices slid. Traders cut some bearish bets on the ringgit as analysts said the currency has a chart support area between 4.0815 and 4.0850 for now. The support levels may prove to be temporary and a clear break could lead the ringgit to 4.1000 initially followed by 4.1140-4.1160, they added. WON The won eased on the dollar's broad strength and after the Chinese central bank fixed the yuan's daily guidance rate weaker than the previous close. The South Korean currency recovered some of earlier losses on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.28 106.24 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3606 1.3592 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.138 32.070 -0.21 Korean won 1136.77 1134.40 -0.21 Baht 35.00 34.92 -0.23 Peso 47.180 47.120 -0.13 Rupiah 13125 13107 -0.14 Rupee 67.21 67.08 -0.19 Ringgit 4.0820 4.0560 -0.64 Yuan 6.6777 6.6800 +0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.28 120.30 +13.19 Sing dlr 1.3606 1.4177 +4.20 Taiwan dlr 32.138 33.066 +2.89 Korean won 1136.77 1172.50 +3.14 Baht 35.00 36.00 +2.86 Peso 47.18 47.06 -0.25 Rupiah 13125 13785 +5.03 Rupee 67.21 66.15 -1.57 Ringgit 4.0820 4.2935 +5.18 Yuan 6.6777 6.4936 -2.76 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Kim Coghill)