July 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.92 105.81 +0.85 Sing dlr 1.3609 1.3622 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.166 32.140 -0.08 Korean won 1141.20 1137.00 -0.37 Baht 35.03 35.03 +0.00 Peso 47.230 47.195 -0.07 Rupiah 13150 13135 -0.11 Rupee 67.35 67.35 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0750 4.0620 -0.32 Yuan 6.6770 6.6806 +0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.92 120.30 +14.66 Sing dlr 1.3609 1.4177 +4.17 Taiwan dlr 32.166 33.066 +2.80 Korean won 1141.20 1172.50 +2.74 Baht 35.03 36.00 +2.77 Peso 47.23 47.06 -0.36 Rupiah 13150 13785 +4.83 Rupee 67.35 66.15 -1.77 Ringgit 4.0750 4.2935 +5.36 Yuan 6.6770 6.4936 -2.75 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)