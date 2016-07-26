* Ringgit dips as crude stays around 3-month lows * Rupiah hits 2-week low on month-end corp dlr demand * Yuan firms vs dollar but weakens vs currency basket (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 26 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Tuesday as doubts crept into the market over whether Japan's central bank would aggressively ease policy later this week. Investors were also cautious ahead of the start of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy view later in the day. China's yuan edged up against the dollar as the central bank set its daily guidance rate firmer, but weakened against a basket of currencies after five days of rises. The Malaysian ringgit led regional losses as oil prices stayed near three-month lows on concerns about oversupply. Indonesia's rupiah eased to a two-week low on month-end corporate dollar demand. The Bank of Japan is expected to take some easing steps at its two-day meeting that ends on Friday, a Reuters poll showed. The Japanese government is also planning a spending package worth about 20 trillion yen ($190.8 billion), government sources told Reuters last week, although actual public spending will be far less than the headline number suggests. The Nikkei newspaper on Tuesday reported the government is likely to inject 6 trillion yen in direct fiscal outlays into the economy over the next few years, double the amount initially planned. But some doubts have emerged that the BOJ will offer any meaningful measures, and global investors are growing increasingly sceptical that further monetary policy easing can do much to turn stubbornly weak economic growth around. "Japan seems to provide money to support the domestic economy rather than increasing global liquidity. That may reduce yen-carry trades," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Still, emerging Asian currencies are experiencing just a temporary correction. European central banks will take stimulus policies in the second half and that will support them." The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are expected to ease monetary policy in the wake of looming Britain's exit from the European Union. The Fed is widely predicted to stand pat this week, although investors awaiting any clues on an interest rate hike within this year, given a recent run of solid U.S. economic data. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as some of Malaysian government bond prices fell. The Malaysian currency recovered some of earlier losses on month-end demand from exporters. RUPIAH The rupiah eased to 13,150 per dollar, its weakest since July 12. The Indonesian currency eased in non-deliverable forwards markets as leverage funds sold it. Most Indonesia's government bond prices eased. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,150, weaker than the previous 13,135. WON South Korea's won turned higher as exporters chased the currency for month-end settlements, especially around 1,140 per dollar. Offshore funds also bought the won on dips as foreign investors were set to extend their buying spree in Seoul's main stock market to a 14th straight session. They absorbed a combined 3.3 trillion won ($2.9 billion) worth of equities during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. The won started the local session weaker as traders cut holdings in the currency amid fragile risk sentiment. Currency traders almost ignored data showing Asia's fourth-largest economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter as the lift is seen temporary. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.36 105.81 +1.39 Sing dlr 1.3586 1.3622 +0.26 Taiwan dlr 32.142 32.140 -0.01 Korean won 1136.20 1137.00 +0.07 Baht 35.04 35.03 -0.03 Peso 47.195 47.195 +0.00 Rupiah 13145 13135 -0.08 Rupee 67.37 67.35 -0.03 Ringgit 4.0665 4.0620 -0.11 Yuan 6.6777 6.6806 +0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.36 120.30 +15.27 Sing dlr 1.3586 1.4177 +4.35 Taiwan dlr 32.142 33.066 +2.87 Korean won 1136.20 1172.50 +3.19 Baht 35.04 36.00 +2.74 Peso 47.20 47.06 -0.29 Rupiah 13145 13785 +4.87 Rupee 67.37 66.15 -1.81 Ringgit 4.0665 4.2935 +5.58 Yuan 6.6777 6.4936 -2.76 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)