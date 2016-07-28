* Won at 9-mth high; intervention suspected near 1,125/dlr
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 28 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Thursday as the dollar lost ground after the
U.S. Federal Reserve did not provide strong signals on a
near-term interest rate hike, while caution grew ahead of
Japan's central bank policy decision.
South Korea's won hit a none-month high on stock
market inflows. The Taiwan dollar rose to its strongest
in nearly two weeks as foreign investors continued buying local
shares.
The yuan advanced to three-week peaks as China's
central bank set another stronger daily guidance rate to reflect
broad weakness in the U.S. dollar.
The Fed said on Wednesday after a two-day policy meeting
that it was less concerned over possible shocks to the U.S.
economy, suggesting that a hike as early as September was not
off the table.
Still, the U.S. central bank gave no firm indication of
whether it would raise rates at its next policy meeting in
September.
"The Fed performed as we expected by shrugging off any
Brexit-related concerns and acknowledging the mild improvement
in the economy, while also not telegraphing any explicit and
undue zealousness for a September hike," Emmanuel Ng, foreign
exchange strategist at OCBC Bank, said in a note.
"We remain positioned against the greenback."
The next focus is the Bank of Japan's monetary policy
decision on Friday.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled a surprisingly
large $265 billion stimulus package on Wednesday, adding
pressure on the central bank to match the measures with monetary
stimulus steps.
Traders widely expect the BOJ to add to its already massive
asset purchases and possibly take interest rates deeper into
negative territory.
Further easing in Japan could encourage a recent trend
whereby investors are seeking higher yields in emerging Asia.
Emerging markets portfolio inflows rose to almost $25
billion in July from $13.3 billion in June, the Institute of
International Finance said on Wednesday. Emerging Asia attracted
the lion's share of the flows, with $19.1 billion.
Yen moves and political considerations could be decisive
factors for the BOJ, which would prefer to conserve its limited
ammunition in case the Japanese economy takes a turn for the
worse.
Still, some analysts warned of possible disappointments.
"We will see how BOJ surprises, mostly disappoints." said
Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Singapore.
"USD/Asia will be caught between knee-jerk reaction to a
lower USD/CNY and diminishing stimulus hope," Ji said, adding
emerging Asian currencies are likely to weaken eventually if the
BOJ falls short of market expectations.
A Citi survey of its clients and financial institutions
earlier this month showed 80 percent expected the dollar to fall
more than 3 percent against the yen if the BOJ stands pat on
Friday and does not signal any action in September. More than 30
percent think the drop would be more than 4 percent.
WON
The won advanced as much as 0.9 percent to 1,124.2 per
dollar, its strongest since Oct. 23.
Foreign investors were set to extend their buying spree in
Seoul's main stock market to a 16th straight session.
They bought a combined net 3.7 trillion won ($3.3 billion) worth
of equities during the period.
South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of
intervening to stem its upside around the session high, traders
said.
The won may strengthen to 1,120.6, its high in October last
year, if it ends the day firmer than a major chart resistance
area of 1,125-1,130, analysts said.
RINGGIT
The ringgit tracked gains in regional peers, while low crude
prices underscored worries about Malaysia's oil and gas
revenues. Some of Malaysian government bond prices
also slid.
Oil prices recovered slightly from April lows in early Asian
trading, but the outlook remain weak on concerns about
oversupply.
"This is opportunity to buy the USD here," said a senior
Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the
greenback's overall weakness.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose 0.4 percent to 31.948 per the U.S.
dollar, its strongest since July 15.
The island's currency found support from demand linked to
recent foreign stock purchases. Local exporters also bought the
Taiwan dollar for month-end settlements.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0435 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.79 105.41 +0.59
Sing dlr 1.3502 1.3528 +0.19
Taiwan dlr 31.953 32.068 +0.36
Korean won 1124.60 1134.20 +0.85
Baht 34.88 34.97 +0.26
Peso 47.070 47.180 +0.23
Rupiah 13110 13135 +0.19
Rupee 67.03 67.14 +0.16
Ringgit 4.0520 4.0735 +0.53
Yuan 6.6621 6.6700 +0.12
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.79 120.30 +14.80
Sing dlr 1.3502 1.4177 +5.00
Taiwan dlr 31.953 33.066 +3.48
Korean won 1124.60 1172.50 +4.26
Baht 34.88 36.00 +3.21
Peso 47.07 47.06 -0.02
Rupiah 13110 13785 +5.15
Rupee 67.03 66.15 -1.31
Ringgit 4.0520 4.2935 +5.96
Yuan 6.6621 6.4936 -2.53
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Liang-sa
Loh in TAIPEI and Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Kim
Coghill)