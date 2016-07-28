* Won at 9-mth high; intervention suspected near 1,125/dlr * Taiwan dollar near 2-wk peak on equity inflows, exporters * Yuan 3-week highs on strong PBOC midpoint (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 28 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as the dollar lost ground after the U.S. Federal Reserve did not provide strong signals on a near-term interest rate hike, while caution grew ahead of Japan's central bank policy decision. South Korea's won hit a none-month high on stock market inflows. The Taiwan dollar rose to its strongest in nearly two weeks as foreign investors continued buying local shares. The yuan advanced to three-week peaks as China's central bank set another stronger daily guidance rate to reflect broad weakness in the U.S. dollar. The Fed said on Wednesday after a two-day policy meeting that it was less concerned over possible shocks to the U.S. economy, suggesting that a hike as early as September was not off the table. Still, the U.S. central bank gave no firm indication of whether it would raise rates at its next policy meeting in September. "The Fed performed as we expected by shrugging off any Brexit-related concerns and acknowledging the mild improvement in the economy, while also not telegraphing any explicit and undue zealousness for a September hike," Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank, said in a note. "We remain positioned against the greenback." The next focus is the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision on Friday. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled a surprisingly large $265 billion stimulus package on Wednesday, adding pressure on the central bank to match the measures with monetary stimulus steps. Traders widely expect the BOJ to add to its already massive asset purchases and possibly take interest rates deeper into negative territory. Further easing in Japan could encourage a recent trend whereby investors are seeking higher yields in emerging Asia. Emerging markets portfolio inflows rose to almost $25 billion in July from $13.3 billion in June, the Institute of International Finance said on Wednesday. Emerging Asia attracted the lion's share of the flows, with $19.1 billion. Yen moves and political considerations could be decisive factors for the BOJ, which would prefer to conserve its limited ammunition in case the Japanese economy takes a turn for the worse. Still, some analysts warned of possible disappointments. "We will see how BOJ surprises, mostly disappoints." said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "USD/Asia will be caught between knee-jerk reaction to a lower USD/CNY and diminishing stimulus hope," Ji said, adding emerging Asian currencies are likely to weaken eventually if the BOJ falls short of market expectations. A Citi survey of its clients and financial institutions earlier this month showed 80 percent expected the dollar to fall more than 3 percent against the yen if the BOJ stands pat on Friday and does not signal any action in September. More than 30 percent think the drop would be more than 4 percent. WON The won advanced as much as 0.9 percent to 1,124.2 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 23. Foreign investors were set to extend their buying spree in Seoul's main stock market to a 16th straight session. They bought a combined net 3.7 trillion won ($3.3 billion) worth of equities during the period. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to stem its upside around the session high, traders said. The won may strengthen to 1,120.6, its high in October last year, if it ends the day firmer than a major chart resistance area of 1,125-1,130, analysts said. RINGGIT The ringgit tracked gains in regional peers, while low crude prices underscored worries about Malaysia's oil and gas revenues. Some of Malaysian government bond prices also slid. Oil prices recovered slightly from April lows in early Asian trading, but the outlook remain weak on concerns about oversupply. "This is opportunity to buy the USD here," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the greenback's overall weakness. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose 0.4 percent to 31.948 per the U.S. dollar, its strongest since July 15. The island's currency found support from demand linked to recent foreign stock purchases. Local exporters also bought the Taiwan dollar for month-end settlements. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.79 105.41 +0.59 Sing dlr 1.3502 1.3528 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 31.953 32.068 +0.36 Korean won 1124.60 1134.20 +0.85 Baht 34.88 34.97 +0.26 Peso 47.070 47.180 +0.23 Rupiah 13110 13135 +0.19 Rupee 67.03 67.14 +0.16 Ringgit 4.0520 4.0735 +0.53 Yuan 6.6621 6.6700 +0.12 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.79 120.30 +14.80 Sing dlr 1.3502 1.4177 +5.00 Taiwan dlr 31.953 33.066 +3.48 Korean won 1124.60 1172.50 +4.26 Baht 34.88 36.00 +3.21 Peso 47.07 47.06 -0.02 Rupiah 13110 13785 +5.15 Rupee 67.03 66.15 -1.31 Ringgit 4.0520 4.2935 +5.96 Yuan 6.6621 6.4936 -2.53 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Liang-sa Loh in TAIPEI and Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Kim Coghill)