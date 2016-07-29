* EM Asia FX extend gains as BOJ decision hits dollar
* Won leads monthly Asia FX gains on equity inflows
* Taiwan dlr at 11-mth high, July stock inflow at 10-yr peak
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 29 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Friday as the dollar fell after the Bank of
Japan's modest policy easing fell short of market expectations.
Regional units were poised to enjoy monthly gains as global
investors flocked to Asian stocks and bonds in search of higher
yields.
The Bank of Japan expanded monetary stimulus through a
modest increase in purchases of exchange-rated funds (ETF),
bowing to pressure from the government and financial markets for
action to spur growth and inflation.
However, a lack of bolder action disappointed investors and
lifted the yen by more than 2 percent. With the yen's
strength, the dollar index, the greenback's performance
against a basket of six major currencies, fell to a two-week
low.
Before the decision, sources familiar with the BOJ's
thinking had said a sizeable increase in bond purchases,
combined with an expansion of risky assets such as
exchange-traded funds, would be the most likely option if the
BOJ wanted to shock markets with a large-scale easing.
"The BOJ did almost nothing and FX markets took it as a
factor in the dollar's weakness," said Jeong My-young, Samsung
Futures research head in Seoul.
"The decision dented expectations of wider differentials in
monetary policies between the U.S. and other developed
countries. Asian currencies may strengthen further on the
dollar's weakness."
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday gave no firm indication of
an interest rate hike in its next policy meeting in September,
although the U.S. central bank said it was less concerned over
possible shocks to the economy.
On Friday, the Taiwan dollar hit its strongest in
more than 11 months after data showed the local economy returned
to on-year growth in the second quarter. The
island's stock market was on the course to see the largest
inflows in a decade.
South Korea's won rose to an one-year high as
foreign investors kept buying Seoul shares. The
Singapore dollar gained on the yen's strength and
month-end corporate demand.
YIELD HUNTING
Most emerging Asian currencies were set to post monthly
gains as global central banks are expected to print more money
in the wake of the Britain's decision to leave the European
Union last month.
"Global monetary conditions remain easy. The hunt for higher
yields should continue," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX
strategist for Maybank in Singapore, adding the Indonesian
rupiah and the Indian rupee may be key
beneficiaries.
The won and the Singapore dollar could also appreciate
further on the yen's strength, Wong said.
The South Korean currency led gains among emerging Asian
currencies with a 2.8 percent appreciation against the dollar so
far this month.
Foreign investors were net buyers in Seoul's main stock
market every session this month except for one day,
scooping up a net 4.0 trillion won ($3.6 billion) of equities,
the Korea Exchange data showed.
Taiwan's dollar has risen 1.3 percent so far this month on
stock inflows. Foreign investors purchased T$168.9 billion ($5.3
billion) of shares in the first 28 days of July, which would be
the largest monthly inflow since April 2006.
The rupiah has advanced 0.9 percent this month as foreign
investors kept buying Indonesia's shares and bonds.
Investors welcomed President Joko Widodo's decision to bring
the World's Bank managing director Sri Mulyani Indrawati back to
the finance minister. The appointment was seen accelerating
economic reforms.
The Thai baht has gained 0.8 percent so far this
month on capital inflows, while the Indian rupee has risen 0.7
percent.
By contrast, the Malaysian ringgit has lost 0.6
percent so far July as concerns grew over scandal-plagued state
fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0440 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.05 105.28 +2.16
Sing dlr 1.3480 1.3540 +0.45
Taiwan dlr 31.886 31.955 +0.22
Korean won 1120.40 1124.40 +0.36
Baht 34.86 34.86 +0.00
Peso 47.060 47.070 +0.02
Rupiah 13090 13100 +0.08
Rupee 67.04 67.04 -0.01
Ringgit 4.0500 4.0470 -0.07
Yuan 6.6527 6.6450 -0.12
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.05 120.30 +16.74
Sing dlr 1.3480 1.4177 +5.17
Taiwan dlr 31.886 33.066 +3.70
Korean won 1120.40 1172.50 +4.65
Baht 34.86 36.00 +3.27
Peso 47.06 47.06 +0.00
Rupiah 13090 13785 +5.31
Rupee 67.04 66.15 -1.33
Ringgit 4.0500 4.2935 +6.01
Yuan 6.6527 6.4936 -2.39
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Liang-sa
Loh in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)