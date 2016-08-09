(Corrects spelling of ringgit in headline) Aug 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.42 102.45 +0.03 *Sing dlr 1.3479 1.3468 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 31.416 31.512 +0.31 Korean won 1108.70 1108.30 -0.04 Baht 34.96 34.98 +0.05 Peso 46.880 46.835 -0.10 Rupiah 13128 13129 +0.01 Rupee 66.84 66.84 0.00 Ringgit 4.0300 4.0350 +0.12 Yuan 6.6607 6.6609 0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.42 120.30 +17.46 Sing dlr 1.3479 1.4177 +5.18 Taiwan dlr 31.416 33.066 +5.25 Korean won 1108.70 1172.50 +5.75 Baht 34.96 36.00 +2.97 Peso 46.88 47.06 +0.38 Rupiah 13128 13785 +5.00 Rupee 66.84 66.15 -1.04 Ringgit 4.0300 4.2935 +6.54 Yuan 6.6607 6.4936 -2.51 * Singapore's financial markets are closed for the National Day holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)