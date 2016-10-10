Oct 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.91 102.88 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.3726 1.3731 +0.04 *Taiwan dlr 31.480 31.480 +0.04 Korean won 1112.50 1115.50 +0.27 Baht 34.98 34.90 -0.22 Peso 48.210 48.305 +0.20 Rupiah 12965 12983 +0.14 Rupee 66.68 66.68 0.00 Ringgit 4.1460 4.1535 +0.18 Yuan 6.6931 6.6745 -0.28 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.91 120.30 +16.90 Sing dlr 1.3726 1.4177 +3.29 Taiwan dlr 31.480 33.066 +5.04 Korean won 1112.50 1172.50 +5.39 Baht 34.98 36.00 +2.92 Peso 48.21 47.06 -2.39 Rupiah 12965 13785 +6.32 Rupee 66.68 66.15 -0.79 Ringgit 4.1460 4.2935 +3.56 Yuan 6.6931 6.4936 -2.98 * Taiwan's financial markets are closed for the National Day holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)