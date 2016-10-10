* Thai assets fall after palace statement on king's health * Yuan hits six-year low as c.bank drops midpoint * Weak U.S. jobs data helps Asia FX; Dec Fed hike views cap (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Most emerging Asian currencies gained on Monday as investors saw a slimmer chance for Republican Donald Trump to win the U.S. presidency, and after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The Thai baht, however, hit a near three-month low after a palace statement said the 88-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej's health was unstable. Regional currencies gave up some of their earlier gains as China's yuan hit a six-year low, breaching a key psychological threshold of 6.7 per dollar, with the central bank fixing its daily guidance rate at its weakest since September 2010. That came as expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December stayed intact despite slowing U.S. employment growth. U.S. job creation slowed for the third straight month in September and the jobless rate rose, data showed on Friday. The indicator was not perceived to be weak enough to alter views on a Fed tightening by year-end. Investors also remained wary of uncertainty caused by the U.S. Presidential election on Nov. 8, with Trump's campaign hurt by a video featuring his vulgar comments about women that has gone viral on social and mainstream media. "The biggest risk I see for Asia FX within the coming month is the U.S. presidential election, especially if the polls turn in favour of Trump," said Nordea Markets' chief analyst Amy Yuan Zhuang in Singapore. There is uncertainty about what a Trump administration would mean for U.S. foreign policy, trade, the economy and even governance at the Federal Reserve. By contrast, Democrat Hillary Clinton is seen as a known factor with the middle of the road policies. Wall Street stock index futures were little changed throughout the candidates' second debate on Sunday U.S. time, indicating that financial markets continue to believe Clinton has an edge over Trump. BAHT The baht lost as much as 0.5 percent to 35.065 per dollar, its weakest since July 26. Bangkok shares briefly dropped more than 3 percent, while the prices of most Thailand government bonds fell. Concerns over the king's health and an eventual succession have formed the backdrop to more than a decade of bitter political division in Thailand that has included two military coups and often-violent street demonstrations. WON South Korea's won rose more than other emerging Asian currencies on demand from exporters for settlements. Local traders unwound some of bearish bets on the underperforming emerging Asian currency last week. The South Korean unit gave up some of its earlier gains on the yuan's weakness. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.88 102.88 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.3727 1.3731 +0.03 *Taiwan dlr 31.480 31.480 0.00 Korean won 1111.30 1115.50 +0.38 Baht 35.00 34.90 -0.26 Peso 48.295 48.305 +0.02 Rupiah 12970 12983 +0.10 Rupee 66.57 66.68 +0.16 Ringgit 4.1430 4.1535 +0.25 Yuan 6.7007 6.6745 -0.39 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.88 120.30 +16.93 Sing dlr 1.3727 1.4177 +3.28 Taiwan dlr 31.480 33.066 +5.04 Korean won 1111.30 1172.50 +5.51 Baht 35.00 36.00 +2.87 Peso 48.30 47.06 -2.56 Rupiah 12970 13785 +6.28 Rupee 66.57 66.15 -0.63 Ringgit 4.1430 4.2935 +3.63 Yuan 6.7007 6.4936 -3.09 * Taiwan's financial markets are closed for the National Day holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)