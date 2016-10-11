Oct 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.91 103.62 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.3774 1.3751 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 31.513 31.480 -0.10 Korean won 1114.70 1108.40 -0.57 Baht 35.18 35.06 -0.34 Peso 48.500 48.355 -0.30 Rupiah 12985 12975 -0.08 Rupee 66.53 66.53 0.00 Ringgit 4.1500 4.1510 +0.02 Yuan 6.7055 6.7044 -0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.91 120.30 +15.77 Sing dlr 1.3774 1.4177 +2.93 Taiwan dlr 31.513 33.066 +4.93 Korean won 1114.70 1172.50 +5.19 Baht 35.18 36.00 +2.33 Peso 48.50 47.06 -2.97 Rupiah 12985 13785 +6.16 Rupee 66.53 66.15 -0.57 Ringgit 4.1500 4.2935 +3.46 Yuan 6.7055 6.4936 -3.16 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by)