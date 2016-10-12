SINGAPORE, Oct 12 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.47 103.50 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.3780 1.3794 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 31.586 31.613 +0.09
Korean won 1122.10 1120.40 -0.15
Baht 35.33 35.30 -0.08
Peso 48.560 48.520 -0.08
Rupiah 13010 13010 0.00
*Rupee 66.53 66.53 0.00
Ringgit 4.1830 4.1700 -0.31
Yuan 6.7219 6.7185 -0.05
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.47 120.30 +16.27
Sing dlr 1.3780 1.4177 +2.88
Taiwan dlr 31.586 33.066 +4.69
Korean won 1122.10 1172.50 +4.49
Baht 35.33 36.00 +1.90
Peso 48.56 47.06 -3.09
Rupiah 13010 13785 +5.96
Rupee 66.53 66.15 -0.57
Ringgit 4.1830 4.2935 +2.64
Yuan 6.7219 6.4936 -3.40
* Indian financial markets are closed for holidays. Trading
will resume on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)