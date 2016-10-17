PRECIOUS-Gold firm on weak U.S. data, North Korea concerns

* Gold hovers above the 100-day moving average * Gold may end bounce in $1,229-$1,236.60 range - technicals * Platinum hits near two-week high (Updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 15 Gold prices edged higher on Monday as weaker-than-expected economic data from the U.S. and a missile test by North Korea over the weekend pressured the dollar. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,232.45 per ounce at 0726 GMT and hovered just above the 100-day movin