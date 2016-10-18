Oct 18 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.84 103.88 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.3868 1.3895 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 31.688 31.770 +0.26 Korean won 1132.80 1137.90 +0.45 Baht 35.17 35.28 +0.32 Peso 48.480 48.525 +0.09 Rupiah 13045 13067 +0.17 Rupee 66.89 66.89 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2050 4.2150 +0.24 Yuan 6.7350 6.7385 +0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.84 120.30 +15.85 Sing dlr 1.3868 1.4177 +2.23 Taiwan dlr 31.688 33.066 +4.35 Korean won 1132.80 1172.50 +3.50 Baht 35.17 36.00 +2.36 Peso 48.48 47.06 -2.93 Rupiah 13045 13785 +5.67 Rupee 66.89 66.15 -1.10 Ringgit 4.2050 4.2935 +2.10 Yuan 6.7350 6.4936 -3.58 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)