Oct 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.61 103.46 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.3889 1.3867 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 31.510 31.518 +0.03 Korean won 1122.40 1123.20 +0.07 Baht 34.91 34.87 -0.12 Peso 48.010 48.160 +0.31 Rupiah 12995 13005 +0.08 Rupee 66.67 66.67 0.00 Ringgit 4.1745 4.1900 +0.37 Yuan 6.7392 6.7385 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.61 120.30 +16.11 Sing dlr 1.3889 1.4177 +2.07 Taiwan dlr 31.510 33.066 +4.94 Korean won 1122.40 1172.50 +4.46 Baht 34.91 36.00 +3.12 Peso 48.01 47.06 -1.98 Rupiah 12995 13785 +6.08 Rupee 66.67 66.15 -0.78 Ringgit 4.1745 4.2935 +2.85 Yuan 6.7392 6.4936 -3.64 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Vyas Mohan)