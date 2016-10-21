Oct 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.08 103.96 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.3922 1.3921 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.650 31.530 -0.38 Korean won 1133.20 1127.50 -0.50 Baht 35.07 34.99 -0.24 Peso 48.250 48.100 -0.31 Rupiah 13017 13005 -0.09 Rupee 66.81 66.81 0.00 Ringgit 4.1840 4.1810 -0.07 Yuan 6.7480 6.7457 -0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.08 120.30 +15.58 Sing dlr 1.3922 1.4177 +1.83 Taiwan dlr 31.650 33.066 +4.47 Korean won 1133.20 1172.50 +3.47 Baht 35.07 36.00 +2.65 Peso 48.25 47.06 -2.47 Rupiah 13017 13785 +5.90 Rupee 66.81 66.15 -0.98 Ringgit 4.1840 4.2935 +2.62 Yuan 6.7480 6.4936 -3.77 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)