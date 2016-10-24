* PBOC fixing at 6-year low pushes onshore, offshore yuan lower * Won at week low on bond outflows; exporters, stocks cap losses * Taiwan dollar hits 1-week trough on equity outflows * Ringgit stable; Malaysia bond prices up after 2017 budget (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 24 China's yuan slipped to fresh six-year lows on Monday as the dollar hovered near a nine-month high on expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in December, while most emerging Asian currencies took a breather. Onshore and offshore yuan fell to their weakest levels since 2010, as the central bank set its daily guidance rate at a six-year low, reflecting the greenback's strength. "The PBOC is seen strategically managing the yuan's weakness," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul, referring to the People's Bank of China. "When the dollar is strong, the PBOC tends to actively reflect it on the fixing. When the dollar is weak, the PBOC tends to less aggressively reflect that." The renminbi's weakness weighed on North Asian peers with South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar at their one-week troughs on capital outflows. The U.S. dollar rose to its highest since Feb. 3 against a basket of six major currencies. On Friday, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said that "it makes sense to get back to a pace of gradual rate increases, preferably sooner rather than later." The remarks reflected the recent hawkish comments from other top Fed officials such as New York Fed chief William Dudley and the Fed's vice chair Stanley Fischer. Interest rate futures imply about a 70 percent chance that the Fed will raise interest rates in December. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar lost 0.4 percent to 31.750 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since Oct. 17. Foreign investors turned to net sellers in the local stock market, unloading a net T$1.2 billion ($37.9 million), Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The island's exporters were barely seen buying the local currency for settlements although the month-end is approaching, currency traders said. WON The won slipped 0.2 percent to 1,137.1 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 17. Foreign investors on Friday sold a net 459.7 billion won ($404.8 million) worth of South Korea's bonds, according to preliminary data from a financial regulator. The South Korean currency recovered most of its earlier losses as local exporters bought it for month-end settlements. The country's main equity market also saw sustained equity inflows. Foreign investors were set to extend their buying spree in the market to an eighth straight session, absorbing a combined net 1.1 trillion won worth of shares during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. "The won is unlikely to follow the yuan's weakness, given the month-end corporate flows. It is key how much dollar demand will be created from the recent foreign bond selling," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. RINGGIT Malaysia's ringgit barely changed with most government bond prices up as the 2017 government budget was seen alleviating fears of a larger fiscal deficit. Prime Minister Najib Razak unveiled the budget on Friday, avoiding populist measures and reassuring markets by pledging to cut the country's fiscal shortfall and debt burden. "The budget, sticking to fiscal consolidation path, is expected to enhance foreign investor confidence, lower equity risk premium and provide support to the MYR in the medium term," said Qi Gao, FX strategist for Scotiabank in a note. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.93 103.85 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.3927 1.3940 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 31.701 31.630 -0.22 Korean won 1135.70 1134.90 -0.07 *Baht 35.12 35.12 0.00 Peso 48.305 48.330 +0.05 Rupiah 13038 13040 +0.02 Rupee 66.88 66.89 +0.01 Ringgit 4.1800 4.1830 +0.07 Yuan 6.7738 6.7655 -0.12 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.93 120.30 +15.75 Sing dlr 1.3927 1.4177 +1.80 Taiwan dlr 31.701 33.066 +4.31 Korean won 1135.70 1172.50 +3.24 Baht 35.12 36.00 +2.50 Peso 48.31 47.06 -2.58 Rupiah 13038 13785 +5.73 Rupee 66.88 66.15 -1.09 Ringgit 4.1800 4.2935 +2.72 Yuan 6.7738 6.4936 -4.14 * Thai financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and Liang-Sa Loh in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)