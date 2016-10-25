Oct 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.41 104.18 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.3934 1.3932 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.720 31.683 -0.12 Korean won 1137.40 1131.00 -0.56 Baht 35.05 35.12 +0.19 Peso 48.315 48.190 -0.26 Rupiah 13017 13012 -0.04 Rupee 66.85 66.85 0.00 Ringgit 4.1775 4.1750 -0.06 Yuan 6.7777 6.7775 0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.41 120.30 +15.22 Sing dlr 1.3934 1.4177 +1.74 Taiwan dlr 31.720 33.066 +4.24 Korean won 1137.40 1172.50 +3.09 Baht 35.05 36.00 +2.70 Peso 48.32 47.06 -2.60 Rupiah 13017 13785 +5.90 Rupee 66.85 66.15 -1.04 Ringgit 4.1775 4.2935 +2.78 Yuan 6.7777 6.4936 -4.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)