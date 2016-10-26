* Yuan gains after firmer PBOC fixing * Taiwan dlr edges up on stock inflows; intervention spotted * Won turns weaker; foreigners sell Korea stocks, bonds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Most emerging Asian currencies gained on Wednesday as the dollar retreated from a near nine-month peak, while regional units struggled to sustain the momentum due to growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December. The yuan rose after China's central bank set its daily guidance rate higher, reflecting the greenback's slide. Taiwan's dollar edged up on equity inflows. The U.S. dollar on Tuesday stepped back from its strongest since Feb. 1 against a basket of six major currencies, briefly supporting emerging Asian currencies. Regional units failed to fully benefit from the greenback's slide as the market was pricing in a greater-than-78-percent chance that the Fed would raise rates in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. South Korea's won turned weaker after hitting a near one-week high. "We may be digesting the USD's recent appreciation ahead of key events such as the FOMC meeting and the U.S. presidential election," said Philip Wee, senior currency economist at DBS Bank in Singapore, referring to the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee. Wee saw limited upside in emerging Asian currencies, saying: "Everyone still thinks the Fed will hike in December." TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose after foreign investors on Tuesday snapped a two-day selling spree in local equities. The island's currency pared earlier gains as the central bank was spotted buying the U.S. dollar around 31.510 to stem strength in the second-best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, traders said. Exporters stayed on the sidelines although the month-end is approaching. WON South Korea's won earlier gained as much as 0.5 percent to 1,128.4 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 20. Traders cut dollar holdings on the greenback's weakness, while South Korean exporters were expected to buy the won for month-end settlements. The South Korean currency failed to maintain its strength as foreign investors sold Seoul equities again. Offshore funds also unloaded a net 539.4 billion won ($475.5 million) worth of bonds on Tuesday, preliminary data from a financial regulator showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0350 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.31 104.23 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.3890 1.3897 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.588 31.616 +0.09 Korean won 1134.50 1133.50 -0.09 Baht 35.02 34.91 -0.33 Peso 48.340 48.340 +0.00 Rupiah 13002 13002 +0.00 Rupee 66.80 66.82 +0.03 Ringgit 4.1580 4.1550 -0.07 Yuan 6.7698 6.7795 +0.14 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.31 120.30 +15.33 Sing dlr 1.3890 1.4177 +2.07 Taiwan dlr 31.588 33.066 +4.68 Korean won 1134.50 1172.50 +3.35 Baht 35.02 36.00 +2.80 Peso 48.34 47.06 -2.65 Rupiah 13002 13785 +6.02 Rupee 66.80 66.15 -0.97 Ringgit 4.1580 4.2935 +3.26 Yuan 6.7698 6.4936 -4.08 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Liang-Sa Loh in TAIPEI; Editing by Sunil Nair)