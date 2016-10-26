* Yuan gains after firmer PBOC fixing
* Taiwan dlr edges up on stock inflows; intervention spotted
* Won turns weaker; foreigners sell Korea stocks, bonds
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Most emerging Asian currencies
gained on Wednesday as the dollar retreated from a near
nine-month peak, while regional units struggled to sustain the
momentum due to growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve
interest rate hike in December.
The yuan rose after China's central bank set its
daily guidance rate higher, reflecting the
greenback's slide.
Taiwan's dollar edged up on equity inflows.
The U.S. dollar on Tuesday stepped back from its
strongest since Feb. 1 against a basket of six major currencies,
briefly supporting emerging Asian currencies.
Regional units failed to fully benefit from the greenback's
slide as the market was pricing in a greater-than-78-percent
chance that the Fed would raise rates in December, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
South Korea's won turned weaker after hitting a
near one-week high.
"We may be digesting the USD's recent appreciation ahead of
key events such as the FOMC meeting and the U.S. presidential
election," said Philip Wee, senior currency economist at DBS
Bank in Singapore, referring to the Federal Reserve Open Market
Committee.
Wee saw limited upside in emerging Asian currencies, saying:
"Everyone still thinks the Fed will hike in December."
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose after foreign investors on Tuesday
snapped a two-day selling spree in local equities.
The island's currency pared earlier gains as the central
bank was spotted buying the U.S. dollar around 31.510 to stem
strength in the second-best performing emerging Asian currency
so far this year, traders said.
Exporters stayed on the sidelines although the month-end is
approaching.
WON
South Korea's won earlier gained as much as 0.5
percent to 1,128.4 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 20.
Traders cut dollar holdings on the greenback's weakness,
while South Korean exporters were expected to buy the won for
month-end settlements.
The South Korean currency failed to maintain its strength as
foreign investors sold Seoul equities again.
Offshore funds also unloaded a net 539.4 billion won ($475.5
million) worth of bonds on Tuesday, preliminary data from a
financial regulator showed.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0350 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.31 104.23 -0.08
Sing dlr 1.3890 1.3897 +0.05
Taiwan dlr 31.588 31.616 +0.09
Korean won 1134.50 1133.50 -0.09
Baht 35.02 34.91 -0.33
Peso 48.340 48.340 +0.00
Rupiah 13002 13002 +0.00
Rupee 66.80 66.82 +0.03
Ringgit 4.1580 4.1550 -0.07
Yuan 6.7698 6.7795 +0.14
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.31 120.30 +15.33
Sing dlr 1.3890 1.4177 +2.07
Taiwan dlr 31.588 33.066 +4.68
Korean won 1134.50 1172.50 +3.35
Baht 35.02 36.00 +2.80
Peso 48.34 47.06 -2.65
Rupiah 13002 13785 +6.02
Rupee 66.80 66.15 -0.97
Ringgit 4.1580 4.2935 +3.26
Yuan 6.7698 6.4936 -4.08
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Liang-Sa
