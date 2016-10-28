Oct 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.12 105.28 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.3942 1.3949 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.686 31.637 -0.15 Korean won 1144.23 1142.50 -0.15 Baht 35.12 35.05 -0.20 Peso 48.525 48.470 -0.11 Rupiah 13045 13032 -0.10 Rupee 66.86 66.86 0.00 Ringgit 4.1970 4.1810 -0.38 Yuan 6.7840 6.7810 -0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.12 120.30 +14.44 Sing dlr 1.3942 1.4177 +1.69 Taiwan dlr 31.686 33.066 +4.36 Korean won 1144.23 1172.50 +2.47 Baht 35.12 36.00 +2.51 Peso 48.53 47.06 -3.02 Rupiah 13045 13785 +5.67 Rupee 66.86 66.15 -1.06 Ringgit 4.1970 4.2935 +2.30 Yuan 6.7840 6.4936 -4.28 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)