Oct 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.77 104.70 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3916 1.3918 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.623 31.639 +0.05 Korean won 1147.17 1144.90 -0.20 Baht 35.05 35.05 +0.01 *Peso 48.405 48.405 0.00 Rupiah 13050 13048 -0.02 Rupee 66.79 66.79 0.00 Ringgit 4.2075 4.1970 -0.25 Yuan 6.7702 6.7810 +0.16 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.77 120.30 +14.82 Sing dlr 1.3916 1.4177 +1.88 Taiwan dlr 31.623 33.066 +4.56 Korean won 1147.17 1172.50 +2.21 Baht 35.05 36.00 +2.72 Peso 48.405 47.06 -2.78 Rupiah 13050 13785 +5.63 Rupee 66.79 66.15 -0.96 Ringgit 4.2075 4.2935 +2.04 Yuan 6.7702 6.4936 -4.09 * The Philippine financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)