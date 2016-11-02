BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems completes investment in 2 micro-irrigation dealers
* Says completion of investment in micro irrigation dealers - AVI & IDC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.92 104.15 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.3904 1.3885 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 31.577 31.568 -0.03 Korean won 1147.17 1139.90 -0.63 Baht 35.04 35.02 -0.05 Peso 48.470 48.405 -0.13 Rupiah 13053 13040 -0.10 Rupee 66.71 66.71 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1940 4.1790 -0.36 Yuan 6.7630 6.7680 +0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.92 120.30 +15.76 Sing dlr 1.3904 1.4177 +1.96 Taiwan dlr 31.577 33.066 +4.72 Korean won 1147.17 1172.50 +2.21 Baht 35.04 36.00 +2.74 Peso 48.47 47.06 -2.91 Rupiah 13053 13785 +5.61 Rupee 66.71 66.15 -0.83 Ringgit 4.1940 4.2935 +2.37 Yuan 6.7630 6.4936 -3.98 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Says completion of investment in micro irrigation dealers - AVI & IDC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -------------------