Nov 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.35 103.31 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3842 1.3845 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.490 31.564 +0.23 Korean won 1143.00 1149.80 +0.59 Baht 34.94 35.01 +0.22 Peso 48.330 48.370 +0.08 Rupiah 13050 13055 +0.04 Rupee 66.71 66.71 0.00 Ringgit 4.1840 4.1860 +0.05 Yuan 6.7569 6.7588 +0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.35 120.30 +16.40 Sing dlr 1.3842 1.4177 +2.42 Taiwan dlr 31.490 33.066 +5.00 Korean won 1143.00 1172.50 +2.58 Baht 34.94 36.00 +3.05 Peso 48.33 47.06 -2.63 Rupiah 13050 13785 +5.63 Rupee 66.71 66.15 -0.84 Ringgit 4.1840 4.2935 +2.62 Yuan 6.7569 6.4936 -3.90 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)