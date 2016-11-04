Nov 4 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.84 102.99 +0.15
Sing dlr 1.3839 1.3837 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 31.461 31.468 +0.02
Korean won 1144.70 1139.60 -0.45
Baht 34.94 34.96 +0.07
Peso 48.440 48.340 -0.21
Rupiah 13110 13070 -0.31
Rupee 66.74 66.74 0.00
Ringgit 4.1900 4.1850 -0.12
Yuan 6.7598 6.7625 +0.04
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.84 120.30 +16.98
Sing dlr 1.3839 1.4177 +2.44
Taiwan dlr 31.461 33.066 +5.10
Korean won 1144.70 1172.50 +2.43
Baht 34.94 36.00 +3.03
Peso 48.44 47.06 -2.85
Rupiah 13110 13785 +5.15
Rupee 66.74 66.15 -0.88
Ringgit 4.1900 4.2935 +2.47
Yuan 6.7598 6.4936 -3.94
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)