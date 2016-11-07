Nov 7 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.09 103.10 -0.95 Sing dlr 1.3867 1.3831 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 31.449 31.473 +0.08 Korean won 1141.40 1143.40 +0.18 Baht 35.00 34.97 -0.07 Peso 48.500 48.480 -0.04 Rupiah 13075 13065 -0.08 Rupee 66.70 66.70 0.00 Ringgit 4.2025 4.1970 -0.13 Yuan 6.7690 6.7540 -0.22 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.09 120.30 +15.57 Sing dlr 1.3867 1.4177 +2.24 Taiwan dlr 31.449 33.066 +5.14 Korean won 1141.40 1172.50 +2.72 Baht 35.00 36.00 +2.86 Peso 48.50 47.06 -2.97 Rupiah 13075 13785 +5.43 Rupee 66.70 66.15 -0.82 Ringgit 4.2025 4.2935 +2.17 Yuan 6.7690 6.4936 -4.07 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)